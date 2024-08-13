News: Ke Kino Institute of Healing Launches Innovative Bodywork for Babies Massage Therapy Program | CitizenWire

DALLAS, Texas /CitizenWire/ -- Ke Kino Institute of Healing is proud to announce our Bodywork for Babies massage therapy program in Dallas. Where we combine multiple modalities, specialties and decades of practice to bring you targeted care with a holistic approach. Focusing entirely on the well-being of both mothers and their babies, treating them as the unit that they are. Because one cannot excel and thrive without the balance of the other.



Our Family Clinic therapists are united in their belief that the key to a happy, healthy baby is a happy, healthy mother. This is why at every mother/baby appointment the mother is treated with bodywork first, prior to her baby receiving treatment. Ke Kino is passionate about this core principle. Our experts will help with the "bounce back" to be just that, a jump start to your postpartum healing. So, you can begin to feel your best as you continue to grow and bond with your baby.



A strong bond often follows a strong latch. One of the most common areas of the program is to treat patients for poor feeding or challenges with the baby's latch. When a baby's latch is challenged or compromised by tethered oral tissues, it is a multi-faceted issue within the mother/baby duo. Not only does the baby typically face challenges with weight gain, often it leads to pain for the mother as well.



Birth is a complicated process. Even when it goes completely seamlessly and according to plan. Occasionally, a surgical birth may be indicated for the well-being of both mother and baby. This results in a completely different dynamic regarding the healing needs of the mom/baby unit. Not only are we experienced in treating these cases, but we are also passionate encouragers of informed choice surrounding the topic of birth and we offer bodywork for VBAC preparation.



"We are dedicated to providing the highest quality care for mothers and babies. Our Bodywork for Babies program is a testament of our commitment to holistic healing and nurturing the bond between mother and child," says John James, Owner of Kekino Institute of Healing.



We support and cheer for you and your growing family. We aim to support the baby's overall well-being and promote a deeper bond between mother and child.



Our massage academy provides unique massage therapy with a holistic approach. To find out more call the office at 972-509-5588 or visit here. https://kekino.com/

