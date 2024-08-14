News: Journey into Darkness: Maya Forrester’s ‘Night Terrors’ Introduces a Dark Fantasy Saga in Weylin Valley | CitizenWire

VICTORIA, Kerang, Australia /CitizenWire/ -- Brace yourself for a journey into a world of shadows and magic with Maya Forrester's spellbinding new release, "Night Terrors: Book One in the Weylin Valley Series" (ISBN: 978-1998482108; July, 2024). This dark fantasy adventure plunges readers into a realm where every corner hides a threat, and every choice can be fatal.



In "Night Terrors," Snow Rothfuss returns to her hometown, seeking refuge from her tumultuous past. But her retreat turns into a nightmare as she is thrust into a battle against the Revenants, terrifying creatures that blur the line between the living and the dead. Unprepared and haunted by her own demons, Snow must adapt quickly to survive a world teeming with ancient magic and dark secrets.



As Snow confronts nightmarish beings and unravels her family's cursed legacy, she discovers a deeper conspiracy that could unravel the fabric of her world. Each step forward brings her face-to-face with her worst fears and the chilling reality of her own bloodline.



Maya Forrester, acclaimed for her immersive world-building and compelling characters, delivers a dark fantasy experience that is both thrilling and emotionally resonant. "Night Terrors" is more than a tale of survival; it is a profound exploration of inner strength and the shadows that define us.



As the first book in the Weylin Valley series, "Night Terrors" sets the stage for an epic saga of dark enchantment and personal growth. Dive into a world where every shadow harbours a secret, and every choice is a fight for survival.



"Night Terrors" is now available through Tellwell Publishing (RRP $16.99) and on Amazon, Apple Books, AbeBooks, and other retailers.



Learn more: https://mayaforresterwrites.com/



Book Details:



* Title: Night Terrors



* Author: Maya Forrester



* Email: authorpress@tellwell.ca



* Website: https://mayaforresterwrites.com/



* Genre: Dark Fantasy



* Released: 12 July 2024



* Paperback ISBN-13: 9781998482108



* Hardcover ISBN-13: 9781998482115



* Ebook ISBN-13: 9781998482122



* Publisher: Tellwell (http://www.tellwell.ca)



IMAGE LINK for media: https://mayaforresterwrites.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/08/Night-Terrors-by-Mariah-Gibson-3d-book-cover-b.png



