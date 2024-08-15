News: Mortgage Machine Services Enhances AI-Powered Document Management System to Accelerate Loan Processing Speed | CitizenWire

ADDISON, Texas /CitizenWire/ -- Mortgage Machine Services, an industry leader in digital origination technology to residential mortgage lenders, announced the launch of Auto Split, an enhancement to the Click n' File document management system embedded into the Mortgage Machine™ loan origination system (LOS). Specifically designed to extract and store loan documents, Auto Split enables lending staff to improve loan processing efficiency, enabling mortgage lenders to optimize speed to close.



"With the introduction of Auto Split, we're taking a significant step forward in streamlining loan processing for our clients," said Mortgage Machine CEO Jeff Bode, Founder and CEO of Mortgage Machine Services. "This enhancement reflects our commitment to innovation, ensuring that mortgage lenders can operate with greater efficiency and precision. By automating document management within the Mortgage Machine LOS, we're empowering our clients to reduce processing times and improve overall productivity, ultimately helping them achieve faster closings."



Using artificial intelligence (AI), Auto Split seamlessly dissects large PDF loan files uploaded to Mortgage Machine into their individual components, automatically classifying each extracted document. From there, Click n' File identifies, categorizes and indexes the information from these documents to sort them into the appropriate folders.



"Our goal with Auto Split is to empower lenders by reducing the time and effort required for document management," said Dan McGrew, director of sales at Mortgage Machine. "By leveraging AI to automate the extraction, classification, and organization of loan documents, we're providing our clients with a powerful tool that enhances operational efficiency and ensures accuracy throughout the loan processing workflow."



In addition to incorporating the latest AI and document management, Mortgage Machine offers all-in-one eClosing functionality, including an eClose room, eNotes, eVault and remote online notarization (RON). The platform also includes SMART Doc(r) data and security standards from the Mortgage Industry Standards Maintenance Organization (MISMO), enabling lenders to utilize this electronic document format throughout the entire lending process and even into loan servicing.



To learn more about Mortgage Machine, visit http://www.mmachine.net/.



About Mortgage Machine™ Services, Inc.



Mortgage Machine™ is an industry leader in transforming residential mortgages using a range of digital solutions. Drawing on its extensive industry knowledge and advanced technology infrastructure, the company has been innovating in financial markets since 2007. Today, its flagship LOS product utilizes intelligent automation, configurable business workflows and a cloud-based infrastructure to optimize the entire loan lifecycle. By consolidating retail, wholesale, correspondent and home equity lending onto a single platform, Mortgage Machine™ enables lenders of all sizes to reduce cycle times, costs and risks while improving data quality and borrower satisfaction. Visit http://www.mmachine.net/ to learn more.



Learn More: https://www.mmachine.net/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2024 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.

REF: STORY ID: S2P120341 CITWIRE24