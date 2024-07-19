News: Informative Research’s Shannon Santos Wins Mortgage Stars Award | CitizenWire

IRVINE, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Informative Research, a leading technology platform that delivers data-driven solutions to the lending community, announced today that Shannon Santos, Executive Vice President of Data Solutions, has been selected for the Mortgage Stars Award by Mortgage Women Magazine. This award recognizes exceptional women leaders making significant contributions to the mortgage industry.



Santos' selection highlights her dedication to the mortgage industry through her multifaceted expertise, innovative solutions and pursuit of addressing industry challenges. As the Executive Vice President of Data Solutions, she specializes in risk management and data-driven quality control solutions, empowering lenders to navigate complex regulatory landscapes efficiently. Her profound understanding of industry challenges, such as rising origination costs and compliance burdens, is a testament to her commitment to the industry.



"Shannon's holistic approach to improvement, from technological advancements to mentoring initiatives, demonstrates her commitment to excellence and positions her as a standout nominee," said Informative Research President Sean Buckner. "Her ability to leverage technology and develop tailored solutions, as demonstrated by her successful integration projects and cost-saving initiatives, truly sets her apart as a Mortgage Star."



Santos' commitment to streamlining processes is a professional endeavor and a mission to inspire change. Her advocacy for cost-effective prequalification tools like Informative Research's SoftQual enhances lenders' efficiency and sets a new standard for the industry. Santos' forward-thinking approach to improving borrower qualification processes through predictive modeling for lead generation is a testament to her innovative spirit. By reshaping industry practices and facilitating access to creative solutions, she inspires others to drive efficiency, compliance and profitability.



The Mortgage Star Awards celebrates the strong and inspiring women in the mortgage sector who excel in their roles, blaze trails, inspire others and achieve remarkable feats beyond the ordinary. This year's honorees exemplify these qualities through their pioneering efforts, leadership and innovation in the mortgage industry.



The honorees will be featured in issue 3 of Mortgage Women Magazine, including profiles of each winner. Additionally, they will be celebrated at the Mortgage Star Awards Luncheon in New Orleans on July 10. This event will coincide with the Mortgage Star Conference, offering registered honorees free admission and a physical plaque.



About Informative Research



Informative Research, a Stewart company, is a leading technology platform that delivers data-driven solutions to the lending community. The solutions provider currently serves mortgage companies, banks, and lenders throughout the United States. The company is recognized for streamlining the loan process with its straightforward service model, progressive solutions, and cutting-edge technology. To learn more, visit https://www.informativeresearch.com.



