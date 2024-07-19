News: Modern Foot & Ankle Expands Reconstructive Surgery Services in Celebration, Winter Garden with New Podiatrist | CitizenWire

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- Florida and Texas podiatric group Modern Foot & Ankle recently recruited Jacob Ivey, DPM, a podiatrist who specializes in reconstructive surgery and sports medicine, to join the team. He starts seeing patients onand will practice at both the Celebration and Winter Garden locations.



"Patients seeking personalized care with access to advanced technologies and treatment methods, tailored to their specific needs, will find my office an ideal choice," said Dr. Ivey. "I provide patients with comprehensive yet patient-specific treatment plans that integrate the latest advancements in technology and techniques, offering both conservative approaches and surgical options as needed."



A Florida native with deep ties to the Orlando area, Dr. Ivey joined the foot and ankle group following extensive training focused on advanced podiatric care. He says he is enthusiastic to serve the Winter Garden and Celebration areas, particularly the rapidly-growing Horizon West neighborhood, explaining that the people of this community are family-oriented, diverse, and progressive.



"Growing up in Central Florida, Orlando has always felt like home," he remarked. "Having spent the last three years in Orlando during my residency, I'm excited to stay in the area and continue to serve the community."



The decision to practice with Modern Foot & Ankle was an easy one, says Dr. Ivey, as their values and healthcare approach closely align. Each office features advanced on-site equipment, extended office hours, and online booking and check-in services to ensure the patient is always put first.



"The group's commitment to patient-centered care and strong emphasis on evidence-based medicine resonates deeply with me," he noted.



Additionally, he believes he will be able to leverage his expertise to the fullest extent with the support of the group's robust resources.



"Modern Foot & Ankle will allow me to approach each patient with the newest technology, techniques, and treatment options available," he said. "The group's vast resources combined with my comprehensive surgical training will allow me to provide patient-specific treatment to every person who walks through the door."



Reflecting on his passion for podiatry, Dr. Ivey said, "I love being able to treat a variety of pathologies from multiple different body systems-all of which manifest in the lower extremity.



"I love helping patients walk pain-free again when they thought that might not be possible," he added.



For appointments and inquiries, visit book.mfahealth.com or call 1-844-MODERN9.



About Modern Foot & Ankle®:



Through Big-City Technology. Small-Town Care.® Modern Foot & Ankle is reshaping the patient experience and curating a progressive model for podiatric healthcare. Our physicians provide comprehensive medical and surgical solutions for foot and ankle conditions in clinics throughout Florida and Texas. With 24/7 online booking and check-in, extended office hours, advanced on-site equipment, and cutting-edge treatment options, Modern Foot & Ankle serves patients efficiently, comfortably, and on their schedule. For more information, visit https://www.modernfootankle.com/.



Learn More: https://modernfootankle.com/

