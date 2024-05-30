News: Depth promotes Johnna Szegda to vice president role | CitizenWire

Clients cite her 'intellect and judgment' as key elements of their marketing efforts

ATLANTA, Ga. /CitizenWire/ -- Depth, a leading provider of consultative B2B marketing, public relations and reputation management services for technology companies within the residential mortgage finance, financial technology (fintech) and regulatory technology (regtech) industries, announced the promotion of Johnna Szegda to vice president.



"Since joining Depth in 2018, Johnna has made a durable impression that contours our client service approach," said firm Founder and President Kerri Milam. "As client services director since 2021, Johnna has delivered uncontested value to brands that rely on our firm to help build reputation and to guide key aspects of their marketing communication initiatives.



"A high-profile client recently went out of her way to cite Johnna's 'intellect and judgment' as a significant element of its marketing efforts, which speaks volumes as to why we knew the time was right for this well-earned promotion. Johnna's leadership and strategic instincts are powerful elements of the Depth mission to deliver unparalleled outcomes for its treasured clients and partners in the industries we serve," Milam said.



Szegda earned her bachelor's degree in English from Georgia State University and, prior to joining Depth, held roles in community relations where strategic communications were a core skill.



"Since 2006, Depth has demonstrated its commitment to the U.S. mortgage industry and its fintech innovators, where we have established a reputation for our consultative service delivery model prioritizing immediate and long-range strategy, project management and thought-provoking content that drives action," said Milam. "Johnna Szegda is the model practitioner for how we execute our client commitments."



Depth's business model was conceived to fill a knowledge and service gap for growth-focused technology innovators driving the modernization and digitization of housing finance. Combining unrivaled strategic insights with top-shelf content development and native digital marketing acumen, Depth has a track record of success fueling adoption solutions and services across the mortgage lifecycle, from customer relationship management (CRM), appraisal and loan origination technology to innovations in mortgage servicing, quality control (QC) and capital markets.



Learn more about our team: https://depthpr.com/team/



About Depth:



Depth is a leading independent provider of consultative B2B marketing, public relations and reputation management services for the mortgage lending and residential finance industries. Since 2006, the firm has represented a clientele of established and emerging brands serving mortgage lenders, mortgage servicers, real estate professionals and appraisers. Depth is committed to serving the cause of digital innovation and to practicing the pay-it-forward principle alongside The Golden Rule. A woman-owned business, Depth is a member and supporter of the Mortgage Bankers Association, Housing Finance Strategies and The Mortgage Collaborative.



Learn more at: https://depthpr.com/



Learn More: https://www.DepthPR.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2024 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.