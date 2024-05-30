News: Leading Travel Insurance Comparison Website, TravelInsurance.com, Provides Critical Advice for Travelers During the Active 2024 Hurricane Season | CitizenWire

Travel insurance provides a sense of ease, knowing non-refundable expenses are safeguarded in case of disruptions

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- As the 2024 hurricane season kicks off, forecasts indicate this will be an above-normal season with potentially record-breaking activity. TravelInsurance.com underscores the importance of safeguarding travel investments against unforeseen disruptions. With predictions from Colorado State University's tropical meteorology project team forecasting 23 storms, 11 which could intensify into hurricanes, including five reaching Category 3 status or higher, travelers face heightened risks during this summer.



With the expected surge in summer 2024 travel, TravelInsurance.com emphasizes the critical need to purchase travel insurance to mitigate hurricane season risks.



"This year's forecasts predict one of the most extensive hurricane seasons ever," says Stan Sandberg, co-founder of TravelInsurance.com. "Don't wait until you're at the mercy of the elements to consider travel insurance. Once a storm is named, it's too late to get coverage, which is why we urge travelers to buy early."



Travel insurance provides a sense of ease, knowing non-refundable expenses are safeguarded in case of disruptions. TravelInsurance.com not only simplifies the process of comparing and purchasing insurance from global travel insurers but enables users to find the right plan, for the right trip, at the lowest guaranteed price.



To assist travelers this hurricane season, TravelInsurance.com offers the following tips:



* Plan Ahead: Purchase travel insurance in advance. Hurricane coverage isn't available if your policy is purchased after a storm is named.



* Choose Wisely: Especially this year, choose your destination strategically - such as heading to the south Caribbean instead of the north Caribbean islands that are more prone to hurricanes - and obtain insurance against flight disruptions, accommodation issues, and travel cancellations.



* Go Comprehensive: Opt for Cancel for Any Reason (CFAR) coverage, providing maximum flexibility without incurring significant costs. Look for policies offering evacuation coverage in case you need to leave your destination due to an impending storm.



Learn more: https://travelinsurance.com/



