News: Down Payment Resource debuts on the Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing companies | CitizenWire

ATLANTA, Ga. /CitizenWire/ -- Down Payment Resource (DPR), the housing industry's leading technology for connecting homebuyers with homebuyer assistance programs, today announced it has earned a spot on the 2023 Inc. 5000 list of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. This marks DPR's inaugural year on the list.



Founded in 2008, DPR maintains the only comprehensive database of U.S. homebuyer assistance programs by engaging with more than 1,300 program providers year-round. Its technology, which helps the housing industry match homebuyers with homebuyer assistance, has been used by millions of housing professionals and consumers and averages 30,000 homebuyer assistance queries a day. DPR customers include five of the top 10 retail mortgage lenders by volume, more than a dozen multiple listing sites (MLSs) and 500,000 real estate agents.



Additionally, two of the nation's largest real estate websites use DPR to power a down payment assistance finder within listing descriptions.



"To date, we've connected more than 6 million housing professionals and homebuyers with down payment assistance program information, and we are proud of the impact we have made," said DPR Founder and CEO Rob Chrane. "As we celebrate this remarkable milestone, we're more inspired than ever to forge ahead, break down barriers to homeownership and pave the way for a brighter, more inclusive housing future."



"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," said Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000 - with the fast growth that requires - is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."



For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000.



About Down Payment Resource:



Down Payment Resource (DPR) is an award-winning technology provider helping the housing industry connect homebuyers with the homebuyer assistance they need. With toolsets tailored for real estate agents, multiple listing services and mortgage lenders, DPR's technology empowers housing professionals to make affordable home financing opportunities more accessible while growing business and forging referral partnerships. The only organization to track the details of every U.S. homebuyer assistance program, DPR frequently lends its expertise to nonprofits, housing finance agencies, policymakers, government-sponsored enterprises, think tanks and trade organizations seeking to improve housing affordability. Its technology is used by five of the top 10 retail mortgage lenders by volume, three of the four largest real estate listing websites and 500,000 real estate agents. For more information, visit https://downpaymentresource.com/.



Learn More: https://www.downpaymentresource.com/

