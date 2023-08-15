News: DataNumen Unveils Faster, Multilingual Outlook Repair Tool | CitizenWire

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- DataNumen, a global frontrunner in data recovery solutions, is thrilled to unveil the latest update for its highly esteemed product, DataNumen Outlook Repair. The release of version 9.0 emphasizes improved recovery speed, a broadened multilingual help document, and significant bug fixes.



Introducing DataNumen Outlook Repair 9.0:



* Advanced Recovery Speed: Leveraging cutting-edge technologies, the new version delivers rapid recovery, restoring crucial emails, contacts, and other data efficiently.



* Expanded Language Support: The updated help document now accommodates Spanish, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Russian, Japanese, Korean, Simplified Chinese, and Turkish speakers, broadening its global reach.



* Enhanced Stability: Comprehensive bug fixes ensure elevated software stability and reliability.



Operating on Windows XP/Visa/7/8/8.1/10/11 and Windows Server platforms, the software offers a simple step-by-step guide on recovering corrupt PST files, which can be accessed on its product page.



Benefits of DataNumen Outlook Repair:



Outlook's widespread use means that PST file corruption can pose significant inconveniences and even financial losses. With DataNumen Outlook Repair's superior recovery technologies, users can minimize data loss due to corruption. Its impressive 95.7% average recovery rate outperforms competitors, as highlighted in a detailed comparative analysis.



Moreover, endorsements from industry experts, awards from prestigious download sites like CNet, and adoption by Fortune 500 companies underscore its robust capabilities. A comprehensive list of testimonials, awards, and corporate users can be found on DataNumen's official website.



Target Audience:



DataNumen Outlook Repair is indispensable for:



1 - Regular computer users employing Outlook who need reliable recovery tools for their PST files.



2 - Technicians and professionals in support centers, data recovery companies, and computer consulting firms.



Setting Industry Standards:



DataNumen's dedication to excellence is evident from numerous accolades and the trust of several large corporations. Its prowess in the industry is further amplified by a plethora of awards, publications, and an illustrious clientele, details of which can be accessed via the links provided below.



With its unrivaled recovery speed and extensive features, DataNumen Outlook Repair 9.0 stands out in the crowded marketplace, making it the go-to solution for PST file recovery.



About DataNumen



Founded in 2001, DataNumen specializes in world-class data recovery solutions, serving millions globally. With a mission to develop top-tier solutions for safeguarding and recovering essential data, DataNumen has solidified its position as an industry leader.



For a comprehensive overview of DataNumen and its suite of products, visit https://www.datanumen.com/.



Links:



Company website: https://www.datanumen.com/



Product page: https://www.datanumen.com/outlook-repair/



Video: https://youtu.be/A1iB6ZfB4kI



Comparison: https://www.datanumen.com/outlook-repair-compare/

Learn More: https://www.datanumen.com/

