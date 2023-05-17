News: Dovenmuehle taps Ron Malik as Senior Vice President of Default Servicing | CitizenWire

LAKE ZURICH, Ill. /CitizenWire/ -- Dovenmuehle Mortgage, Inc. (Dovenmuehle), a leading mortgage subservicing company, announced today that it has appointed Ron Malik as the company's new senior vice president of default servicing. In this role, Malik will oversee Dovenmuehle's special servicing initiatives and maintain a high level of compliance and service satisfaction in all areas of default servicing, aiding Dovenmuehle in its continued efforts to provide excellent service to its clients and their borrowers.



"As the mortgage industry anticipates an increase in delinquencies and foreclosures, servicers and subservicers are doubling down on their special servicing efforts to support homeowners facing hardships," Malik said. "I look forward to leveraging my experience and expertise in special servicing to increase the efficiency of Dovenmuehle's default servicing efforts without compromising customer service."



With 15 years of experience, Malik has focused on special servicing efforts since the beginning of his career. After serving as Dovenmuehle's vice president of loss mitigation & collections for almost a decade, Malik most recently served as the senior vice president of servicing administration for Wintrust Mortgage. Before his first stint with Dovenmuehle, Malik gained extensive and valuable experience in default administration during his time with HSBC Mortgage Services at the height of the subprime mortgage crisis.



"With his experience in special servicing, Ron is the perfect choice to lead the growth of Dovenmuehle's sub-performing and non-performing servicing support. With his expertise, Ron will also work to decrease costs for our clients while increasing the ways in which Dovenmuehle helps homeowners stay in their homes," said Dovenmuehle Senior Vice President of Business Development David Allison. "We are thrilled to welcome Ron back to Dovenmuehle and are confident he will again be instrumental in our special servicing efforts."



About Dovenmuehle:



Founded in 1844, Dovenmuehle (Lake Zurich, Ill.) is a mortgage subservicer for commercial banks, credit unions, independent mortgage lenders, MSR investors and state housing finance agencies nationwide. The company subservices portfolio loans, as well as loans sold to Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, Ginnie Mae and the Federal Home Loan Bank with servicing retained. Using a combination of best-in-class and proprietary technology, Dovenmuehle helps lenders reduce servicing costs and deliver consistently high levels of service to homeowners while maintaining compliance with investor and regulatory requirements. Learn more at https://dovenmuehle.com/.

