News: HOUSTON HALL – NYC’s Famous Beer Hall – Purchased By Havana Central Restaurant CEO/Founder Jeremy Merrin | CitizenWire

A West Village Staple Amongst the Happy Hour and Nightlife Crowd, Merrin Looks to Maintain Brand Equity While Also Expanding Venue's Private Events and Catering Opportunities

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- Jeremy Merrin, CEO/Founder of Merrin Hospitality, is excited to announce the acquisition of NYC's most iconic beer hall, Houston Hall (222 W Houston Street, New York, NY 10014). Located in the heart of the West Village, this expansive venue has been pouring brews and hosting large scale events for decades. Merrin, is owner of the 20 year old high-volume Cuban brand Havana Central, with locations in NYC, Long Island & New Jersey.



Formerly owned by restaurateur Jon Bloostein (Heartland Brewery and Flatiron Hall), Merrin made the purchase in late 2022 seeing an opportunity to expand his private events & catering presence in the New York City area. Besides its popularity as a beer hall, bringing in more than 100,000 guests a year for a robust Happy Hour, Weekend DJ parties and Live Sporting Events, Houston Hall is also an expansive private events space able to host up to 400 guests for corporate & social affairs.



Honored with the "Best of Weddings Award 2023" by The Knot, Houston Hall is a highly sought after venue for couples planning a memorable NYC wedding in a rustic beer hall setting. Beyond nuptials, this 5,000 square foot space is also a top choice among the Manhattan corporate scene looking for a private space with charm. Past clients include: Google, Citi Group, Vayner Media, NBC Universal, Deloitte and Spotify.



Houston Hall is set in a space formerly used first as a stable and then as a FBI garage at the turn of the 20th century. This 6,200 foot expansive space can hold 400+ people, including an upstairs 30-person private VIP Tap Room, complete with a private bar & TV. Guests enter through a cobblestone tunnel, greeted by 100+ year old 50-foot wood beams and trusses, the original garage floor (with parking lines still visible) and towering antique mirrors on muddled brick walls.



With a BA from Tufts University and MBA from Columbia University, Merrin came onto the hospitality scene in 2002 after spending decades in the fine jewelry and publishing businesses. Born and raised on the Upper West Side of Manhattan, Merrin saw an opportunity to bring real Cuban cooking to the masses with his Havana Central concept and brought the brand to life in Union Square in 2002.



Quickly growing out of the small space, Merrin moved the brand in 2005 to its now flagship location in the Heart of Times Square (151 W 46th Street). Known for its boisterous Latin music, homemade Empanadas and hand muddled Mojitos, Havana Central also has locations in Long Island, at the famous Roosevelt Field Mall (630 Old Country Rd, Garden City, NY 11530) and Menlo Park Mall in Edison, NJ (55 Parsonage Road, Edison NJ 08837).



Learn more at: https://www.houstonhallny.com/



