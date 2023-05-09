News: Stack Sports and Icon Source Partner to Revolutionize Sports Management and Branding | CitizenWire

PLANO, Texas /CitizenWire/ -- Stack Sports, the leading provider of sports technology, and Icon Source, a leading platform connecting athletes and brands for NIL endorsements, are excited to announce their partnership. The collaboration between the two companies will bring together their cutting-edge technology and branding solutions, allowing for a streamlined and effective approach to sports management and monetization.



Through this partnership, Icon Source will launch a high school NIL marketplace providing opportunities for high school athletes around the country that reside in the states that have guidance allowing athletes to be compensated for their NIL in high school. The program offers athletes to connect with a wide range of brands offering discounts to paid partnerships with athletes. With the Legend Program, Icon Source has helped athletes transition their on-field success to off-field opportunities, including social media campaigns, appearances, commercial photo and video shoots, and more.



"We are thrilled to partner with Stack Sports to offer athletes, brands, and sports organizations a complete solution to leverage NIL partnership opportunities," said Chase Garrett, Founder, and CEO of Icon Source. "Our platform has already helped thousands of athletes and brands build fruitful connections, and now, with Stack Sports' industry-leading technology, we can help reach more athletes wanting to launch their athletic journey and help them create a strong brand presence that connects with fans and builds lasting relationships."



The partnership between Stack Sports and Icon Source will focus on high school and college athletes, offering them a comprehensive solution for their sports management and branding needs. With this collaboration, Stack Sports and Icon Source aim to empower student-athletes to take control of their athletic journeys and build their personal brands. By providing high-quality branding solutions and cutting-edge technology, the partnership will allow student-athletes to enhance their visibility, attract college coaches and recruiters, and ultimately increase their chances of success in their athletic careers.



"We are thrilled to be partnering with Icon Source to offer a complete NIL solution for sports organizations and student-athletes," said Brandon Shangraw, SVP of Innovation at Stack Sports. "The combination of Stack Sports' industry-leading athlete solutions and Icon Source's innovative technology will provide a comprehensive platform for athletes. This partnership is a testament to our commitment to bringing the best resources to sports organizations and athletes worldwide."



Both Stack Sports and Icon Source are dedicated to transforming the sports experience and increasing participation in the industry. By combining their innovative technology and branding solutions, they aim to revolutionize how sports organizations and student-athletes manage their sports careers and build their brands. This partnership aligns with Stack Sports' mission to engage grassroots participation, provide recruiting pathways, and promote elite player development. Together with Icon Source, they will empower sports organizations and athletes around the world with the best resources to achieve their goals and make a significant impact on the industry.



About Icon Source:



Icon Source is a digital marketplace that brings agents, athletes, and brands together to leverage their NIL. The Denver-based company is the leading platform that provides brands of all sizes with direct communication to athletes and their agents, resulting in thousands of endorsement deals and millions of dollars for athletes. Its proprietary AI technology pairs athletes and brands based on social audience demographics. For additional information and to create a free account, visit https://iconsource.com/.



About Stack Sports:



With nearly 50 million users in 35 countries, Stack Sports is a global technology leader in SaaS platform offerings for the sports industry. The company provides world-class software and services to support national governing bodies, youth sports associations, leagues, clubs, parents, coaches, and athletes. Some of the largest and most prominent sports organizations including the U.S. Soccer Federation, Little League Baseball and Softball, and Pop Warner Little Scholars rely on Stack Sports technology to run and manage their organizations. Stack Sports is headquartered in Dallas and is leading the industry one team at a time focusing on four key pillars - Grassroots Engagement, Participation Growth, Recruiting Pathways, and Elite Player Development. To learn more about how Stack Sports transforms the sports experience, please visit https://stacksports.com/.



Learn More: https://stacksports.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2023 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.