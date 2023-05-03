News: HANG Doubles Down on Programming and Brand Engagement for Women’s Sports, Expands Sales and Marketing Team with Industry Vets Sara Gotfredson and Ashley Rutledge | CitizenWire

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- Fresh off attracting more than 1 million viewers to its NCAA Women's Final Four viewing party, HANG, the award-winning fan-athlete community, is welcoming two women steeped in sports and digital marketing to lead a deeper push into women's sports programming, brand engagement and marketing.



With nearly 20 years of digital, traditional media and brand building experience with ESPN, the Walt Disney Company, and CBS Sports, Sara Gotfredson brings to HANG the proven expertise of her Trailblazing Sports Group, a mission based, female-founded sports marketing company focused on elevating women's sports via storytelling and partnerships. While at ESPN, Gotfredson worked with numerous Fortune 100 brands creating powerful partnerships which are recognized as game changers in female-focused marketing investments.



Ashley Rutledge has spearheaded hundreds of storytelling brand relationships and strategic team building initiatives at Snapchat, Facebook and CNN. She is recognized for creating innovative digital opportunities for traditional brands including GE, Diageo, Macy's and Unilever. Her career spans branding and digital media businesses in the US and Canada.



"Of the tens of millions of fans who flock to HANG's second-screen experiences, half are women, and we're committed to connecting them directly to the iconic personalities they feel most passionate about," said Jon Klein, HANG co-founder and CEO. "Sara and Ashley are unmatched in understanding the power of women as purchase decision-makers, and how to harness that energy on behalf of brands via sports."



Gotfredson and Rutledge will collaborate closely with HANG's Head of Marketing and Customer Success, Liz Poerner, and Head of Sales Evan Messinger.



Hang Media, winner of the 2023 Cynopsis Sports Award for best production innovation, is the leading celebrity-fan community, with nearly one million views of each virtual watch party around major sports events including pro and college football, basketball, baseball, and soccer. Since HANG's founding in September 2021, nearly 20 million sports fans have come face to face with their idols - star athletes, performers, and influencers - while everyone watches the game on their own TV's.



It's a dream come true for sports lovers, who get to have fun and frank conversations with their heroes about life on and off the field, play trivia contests, and sample products delivered by top sponsors including Coca-Cola, Wells Fargo, MolsonCoors, Dave & Busters, Academy Sports + Outdoors, Pernod Ricard, and others.



