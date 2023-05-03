News: EaseText Audio to Text Converter for Android Helps You Convert Audio to Text Offline | CitizenWire

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- It is with great enthusiasm that EaseText, the world-leading creativity software company, announces the launch of EaseText Audio to Text Converter for Android, the latest iteration of their award-winning offline speech to text transcription App. It promises to revolutionize the way we transcribe audio recordings into text.



EaseText Audio to Text Converter for Android is designed to provide accurate and real-time transcription using artificial intelligence, all while ensuring user privacy and security by performing transcription offline on the user's Android device.



To transcribe all types of audio recordings, including meetings, interviews, lectures, and voice conversations, EaseText Audio to Text Converter for Android is a versatile tool for anyone who needs to convert audio to text. The app can also customize transcriptions to support multiple speakers and create meeting summaries, making it ideal for professionals who need to keep accurate records of important discussions.



EaseText Audio to Text Converter for Android supports up to 24 languages, including English, Spanish, Dutch, and Chinese, and can save transcription files in TXT, WORD, HTML, or PDF formats. Additionally, the app supports batch conversion of audio/video files to text, saving users time and effort.



In addition to its transcription features, EaseText Audio to Text Converter for Android also includes a built-in editor that allows users to edit and fine-tune the text after transcription. This will make the professionals to ensure that their transcriptions are accurate and error-free.



"We believe that our app will be a game-changer for anyone who needs to transcribe audio recordings into text," said Vincent, CEO of EaseText software. "We're excited to share it with the world."



EaseText Audio to Text Converter for Android is now available for download on the Google Play Store. For more information, visit: https://www.easetext.com/audio-to-text-converter.html#ei-appdownload



Price and Availability:



For personal 1 Android usage, it is available at $2.95 /month. You also can buy the Family edition that $4.95 /month for 3 Android devices.



Learn More:



https://www.easetext.com/guide/audio-to-text-converter-for-android.html



About EaseText:



EaseText Software is a leading software development company providing data management software solutions. Founded in 2012, EaseText has been an award-winning developer, especially in the image, audio, video, PDF and text converting field.



More information: https://www.easetext.com



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/easetext



Twitter: https://twitter.com/ease_text



YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@easetext



Learn More: https://www.easetext.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2023 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.