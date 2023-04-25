News: OverSightMD Inc. Launches Connected Therapy Cloud and Hourly Relapse Monitoring Service for Individuals with Substance Use Disorder | CitizenWire

SILICON VALLEY, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- OverSightMD Inc. announces the launch of Connected Therapy Cloud℠, a revolutionary solution for return-to-use prevention and ongoing relapse management for individuals struggling with Substance Use Disorder (SUD). Connected Therapy Cloud will provide hourly relapse rounding by specialized nurses and immediate coordination with their therapist.



According to a report by the National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH), approximately 40.3 million adults aged 12 years and older had a substance use disorder in the US in 2020. Managing relapse is one of the most significant challenges of addiction treatment. Connected Therapy Cloud forms a continuous therapy link between a therapist and their patient by providing a connected platform, which incorporates the expertise of specialized nurses, patient-reported data, and wearable technology to detect early signs of return-to-use.



Connected Therapy Cloud enables specialized virtual OverSightMD nurses to take the lead in hourly relapse rounding, which helps to identify potential signs of return-to-use in time and take proactive measures to provide timely interventions as needed. The platform also allows for secure and easy communication between the patient's clinical team and therapist, ensuring coordinated and integrated care.



Connected Therapy Cloud is customizable based on the patient's relapse risk, with round-the-clock monitoring available to fit the individual's unique needs. This tailored approach ensures that patients receive the support they need when they need it, ultimately improving the quality of care, reducing the likelihood of preventable readmissions, and improving relapse management.



The Founder and CEO of OverSightMD, Mark Godwin, said, "We are thrilled to offer Connected Therapy Cloud as a comprehensive solution to help individuals struggling with Substance Use Disorder to manage their addiction and improve their overall wellness. With this, we hope to reduce the number of relapses and hospitalizations related to substance use disorder and, ultimately, enhance care for the patients and the clinical teams who provide them with quality care."



For more information on Connected Therapy Cloud℠ for providers, please visit the company website at https://oversightmd.com/connected-therapy-cloud-providers/.



About OverSightMD Inc.:



OverSightMD (https://oversightmd.com/) Founded in 2013, OverSightMD Inc. is a leading integrated health management company providing healthcare solutions tailored for hospital systems, providers, and employers. The OverSightMD platform integrates state-of-the-art technology with an experienced clinical team of physicians, nurses, behavioral health clinicians, and care coordinators continuously monitoring and screening the well-being of patient populations. Their personalized patient care approach encompasses data tracking from various sources, including self-reported symptoms, nurse wellness calls, advanced RPM, and wearable devices. Their proactive intervention strategy aims to improve daily health management and prevent incidents like disease relapse, unnecessary ER visits, and hospital readmissions.



