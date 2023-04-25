News: HitPaw Photo Enhancer v2.2.0 Released with New Features Providing More Control and Advanced Enhancements for Your Photos | CitizenWire

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- HitPaw, a leading software company, has announced the release of HitPaw Photo Enhancer v2.2.0, which includes a range of new features designed to take your photo editing experience to the next level.



In this update, it provides more control and advanced enhancements for our users. The new features are greatly improved the quality of enhanced portraits. And you can freely select your output format.



LET'S CHECK OUT THE NEW FEATURES:



* Face Detection for Multiple Faces



With HitPaw Photo Enhancer v2.2.0, users can now detect multiple faces in a single photo and choose to enhance one or all of them in detail. This new feature provides more control and precision when it comes to enhancing facial features in group photos, allowing users to create stunning portraits.



* Newly Added Codeformer Algorithm



In addition to the face detection feature, HitPaw Photo Enhancer v2.2.0 also includes the Codeformer algorithm, which brings advanced face enhancement capabilities to the software. This algorithm improves the clarity and detail of facial features, resulting in more lifelike and natural-looking photos.



* Customized Output Format



Another notable feature of HitPaw Photo Enhancer v2.2.0 is the ability to customize the output format of enhanced photos. Users can now select from a range of output formats, including JPEG, PNG, ensuring that their enhanced photos are compatible with a variety of devices and applications.



* Improved Processing Efficiency



HitPaw has also improved the processing efficiency of Photo Enhancer v2.2.0, making it faster and more reliable than ever before. With this new version, users can enjoy lightning-fast performance without sacrificing quality.



Compatibility and Price:



HitPaw Photo Enhancer is now compatible with macOS 10.15 and above. The pricing starts from $17.99 USD for a month plan.



For more price checking and information, you can visit https://www.hitpaw.com/purchase/buy-hitpaw-photo-enhancer.html.



About HitPaw:



HitPaw is an emerging software company specializing in video editing, screen recording, watermark removing, image editing, photo enhancing meme-making, etc. We help users turn their inspiration into reality so that we can generate more ideas to make the world full of more creativity.



To know more, you may visit https://www.hitpaw.com/about.html and https://www.hitpaw.com/



Learn More: https://www.hitpaw.com/

