News: Shulex VOC launches Shulex Copilot, its new autoGPT Assistant for E-commerce | CitizenWire

WAN CHAI, Hong Kong /CitizenWire/ -- VOC.AI, a cutting-edge AI SaaS solution from Shulex Technology Co.Ltd, has launched its Al Copilot for e-commerce - an AI personal assistant that provides tools to improve operations by providing suggestions, answering queries, automating reports and PRD designs, etc. The product is tailored to support all major global e-commerce websites. With just 10 seconds, customers can get their questions answered, find similar products, translate content, and analyze products.



"We're building a very cool AI chatbot for Ecommerce that you can use anytime from your browser's sidebar," said Hunter Guo, CEO of Shulex VOC. "Just ask it anything from keyword mining and market research to product research review analysis and detailed description optimization."



Shulex VOC has announced over $12 million from top-tier investors, including Northern Light Venture Capital and Challengers Ventures. This funding will help the company accelerate its growth and expansion into new markets.



This seed funding will help Shulex VOC expand into more markets while also allowing them to build out more features for their Al Copilot for e-commerce toolkit which will further benefit customers by providing better insights into customer behavior and preferences as well as helping them create more effective marketing strategies that are tailored specifically for their target audience.



About Shulex VOC:



Shulex VOC is a fast-growing global AI SaaS that empowers individual sellers and Brands gain deeper insights into their customer's needs and preferences, optimize their marketing campaigns, and ultimately drive sales with the latest technology advancements. Competition in the e-commerce industry has made it increasingly difficult for sellers to stand out and reach their target audience.



Shulex VOC's Al Copilot toolkit uses natural language processing (NLP) and machine learning (ML) to analyze customer behavior, sentiment, and preferences. This enables sellers to identify the right keywords, optimize product descriptions, and craft compelling marketing messages that resonate with their audience.



Learn more about Shulex VOC's eCommerce solutions at: https://www.voc.ai/



