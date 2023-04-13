News: TurboTenant and Armadillo: Simplifying Self-Management for Landlords | CitizenWire

The Armadillo x TurboTenant plan was developed to accommodate the needs of small to midsize landlords

FORT COLLINS, Colo. /CitizenWire/ -- Armadillo, a modern tech-enabled home warranty platform, and TurboTenant, a digital one-stop-shop for landlords looking to simplify then scale their rental business, have launched a partnership to provide landlords with an affordable and comprehensive protection plan for their rental properties.



The Armadillo x TurboTenant plan was developed to accommodate the needs of small to midsize landlords. It includes appliance coverage alongside access to 24/7 service requests, troubleshooting, and a vast network of certified maintenance professionals. This partnership provides TurboTenant's landlords with an essential in-platform solution to make property management as stress-free as possible.



"TurboTenant is an incredible platform for landlords looking to have all the tools they need to manage their properties in one place," said Matan Slagter, Armadillo CEO. "We are excited for Armadillo to be offered on TurboTenant to help their landlord community more seamlessly manage breakdowns on their properties and provide an enhanced experience for their tenants - we think TurboTenant and Armadillo make a pretty great team."



The Armadillo x TurboTenant partnership makes being an independent landlord easier and more accessible than ever before. With Armadillo's tech-enabled repair services available on TurboTenant, landlords and tenants can rest easy knowing they'll experience end-to-end support if an appliance breaks down.



"Armadillo's in-platform home warranty service is an indispensable tool that supports our mission of empowering independent landlords at every step of the rental process. TurboTenant is proud to provide our landlords an easy way to protect their bottom line and reduce stress from unexpected maintenance demands," said Seamus Nally, TurboTenant CEO.



Learn more: https://www.armadillo.one/plans/landlords-turbotenant/



About TurboTenant:



More than 525,000 independent landlords across the U.S. enjoy TurboTenant's free, all-in-one online property management solutions. Features offered by TurboTenant include rental applications, tenant screening, property marketing, rent payments, lease agreements, and rent reporting. Please reach out to press@turbotenant.com with any questions.



About Armadillo:



Armadillo is a technology company that offers home warranty plans designed for a new generation of homeowners: streamlined, easy, at-your-fingertips and affordable. Founded in 2021 by Matan Slagter and Lansdon Robbins, Armadillo's mission is to provide an effortless homeownership experience. Armadillo plans are available nationwide. Learn more by visiting https://www.armadillo.one/ or sending an email to info@armadillo.one for media or partnership inquiries.



Learn More: https://www.armadillo.one/

