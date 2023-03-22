News: Bridgeway’s Chairperson’s Dinner Celebrates Its Supporters | CitizenWire

UNION, N.J. /CitizenWire/ -- Bridgeway Behavioral Health Services, New Jersey's leading nonprofit mental health and substance use rehabilitation and recovery organization, will host its Annual Chairperson's Dinner on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 373 Clermont Terrace in Union, N.J.



"The theme of our event this year is 'Peace Love and Wellness,'" said event host Bridgeway Board Chairperson Joseph Perez, Partner at WithumSmith+Brown, CPA. "We promise a fun evening! We are looking forward to celebrating with Bridgeway's friends and stakeholders what we have accomplished and our plans for the future. Our honorees have all contributed to Bridgeway's success, from generous volunteerism to innovative community support to passionate advocacy."



Bridgeway will honor contributions by Jim O'Connor, CRO of The Health Benefit Alliance with Volunteer of the Year Award; Michael Frost, Director of Somerset County Department of Human Services, with Community Partner of the Year Award; and NAMI NJ with Advocates of the Year Award, accepted by esteemed Executive Director Meredith Blount.



The Chairperson's Dinner is on April 19 from 6-10 p.m. and includes happy hour, dinner by Encore Caterers, a silent auction, pop-up photo studio, and live music by Chip Mergott, The Happy Boys, and Chuck Lambert. Several unique sponsorship and journal advertising opportunities are available. Donations to Bridgeway Behavioral Health Services are tax-deductible as allowable by law.



Visit https://bit.ly/3KsZmJk for more information.



Tickets and Sponsorships can be purchased online here: https://bit.ly/3XYx38L.



Custom Sponsorships are available by calling Lisa Giannascoli at 908-635-7647.



About Bridgeway:



Over the past 55 years, Bridgeway Behavioral Health Services has grown from providing one vocational program for people experiencing mental health disabilities, located in Bridgeway's founding home in the City of Elizabeth, to providing a range of urgent care, short term and long term services answering a growing need among our friends, neighbors and loved ones.



Bridgeway services provide evidence based treatment for mental health care, substance use, and co-morbidities in ten New Jersey counties. Services include living room model crisis intervention centers in Hudson and union Counties, as well as extensive professional session-based counseling services.



For more information, visit https://www.bridgewaybhs.org/ or call 877-692-5664



Learn More: https://www.bridgewaybhs.org/

