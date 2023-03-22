News: SocialCoach Taps Fintech Exec Andria Lightfoot and Launches AI Driven Social Media Marketing Solution | CitizenWire

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- SocialCoach (socialcoach.io), a leading mortgage and real estate social media technology platform today announced the appointment of Andria Lightfoot as company President and Chief Operating Officer (COO) amidst their first-even AI Driven Social Media product launch.



The mortgage centric social media marketing software company today announced the launch of its new innovative product enhancement integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) to help mortgage lenders and loan officers drive social selling and lead generation activities into more powerful sales ROI. SocialCoach combines the power of social media selling with a first of its kind compliance management system to reduce risk in expanding social selling and lead gen activities with Loan Officers, Real Estate Agents, and more.



"I am thrilled to be joining SocialCoach at a time when the mortgage industry is in need of innovative marketing solutions to drive social media selling with compliance and operational efficiency integration with cutting edge AI driven processes," said Andria Lightfoot.



Lightfoot joins SocialCoach as a proven mortgage technology leader with a demonstrated ability to drive process innovation and scale teams for growth. As a mortgage industry veteran with over 20 years of experience, she previously was the Chief Customer Officer of SimpleNexus, an nCino Company overseeing the growth of all customer-centric activities of SimpleNexus' customer division including professional services, client success, support, training and integration engineering. "Andria's wealth of experience successfully managing operations and scaling teams for growth makes her an invaluable addition to the SocialCoach Executive team," said SocialCoach Founder and CEO Joe Wilson. "She will play an important role helping us deliver increased value to our customers and leading the mortgage industry expertise in Social Selling and lead generation for lenders and financial institutions."



Lightfoot's accomplishments in the mortgage industry have been recognized by National Mortgage Professional's award honoree, which named her 40 Under 40 and Most Connected Mortgage awards, and by HousingWire magazine, which honored her with its Women of Influence award. She has served on CIO advisory boards for ICE Mortgage and the Mortgage Banker's Association (MBA), is a frequent speaker at mortgage industry events, and has been quoted in numerous publications including Forbes.



More information: https://socialcoach.io/



About SocialCoach:



SocialCoach is a social media marketing platform transforming lead generation, brand awareness and marketing strategy for loan officers and real estate professionals. The platforms' native AI driven social media posting, compliance management system, and professional services for content innovation drives increases sales and brand recognition for lenders and financial institutions. Their mobile toolset for social media management allows sales staff to say connected to their customer base in a compliant and innovative way to drive sales at the top of the marketing funnel.



Learn More: https://socialcoach.io/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2023 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.