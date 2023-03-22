News: New Book, ‘Our Walk with Grandma’ by Dolores F. Kurzeka, Showcases That Fun Multigenerational Walks Create Memories that Transcend Generations | CitizenWire

Posthumously released by her children, charmingly illustrated by artist, Nichole Monahan, a grandma shares botanical and zoological knowledge of a lifetime in an easy-to-understand way

MURRIETA, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- A newly released children's book, "Our Walk with Grandma" is both fun and educational. It shares a cherished time of a grandma and her grandkids enjoying a beautiful walk together while learning about the surrounding nature. It's written by Dolores F. Kurzeka, delightfully illustrated by Nichole Monahan and posthumously released by her children to honor her memory.



The book highlights happy memories of grandchildren and reminds older people everywhere that simply taking a walk with a grandparent creates an unbreakable bond that transcends generations. It is available on Barnes & Noble, FriesenPress and Amazon. Hoping that the book will inspire families to share a walk together, the family will donate copies of the book to suggested libraries. The public can email info@ourwalkwithgrandma.com.



Children of all ages will delight in the colorful illustrations, uplifting message, and counting of butterflies throughout the book.



"Fun Facts" provide helpful resources that further encourage multigenerational interactions. Grandparents and older adults everywhere can build connections with younger generations by doing something as simple and inexpensive as taking a walk.



"Our mom was a world traveler who loved nature. She always looked for teachable moments to share with her kids and grandkids," says her daughter Tracy Cook.



Daughter Kerry Hirsch adds, "Mom was not able to publish this beautiful book before she died. It is our privilege to share this heartwarming story that is based on the walks she took with our children. They always looked forward to those moments that have now become cherished memories."



The public is welcome to suggest their favorite public library to receive copies of "Our Walk with Grandma" (ISBN: 978-1039145450, FriesenPress) by emailing info@ourwalkwithgrandma.com or submitting a message on the "Contact Us" page on ourwalkwithgrandma.com. Please include library name, address, and a little information about the suggested library.



Dolores F. Kurzeka was the dedicated mother of six, grandmother of twelve, and great-grandmother of seven. As a brilliant artist and world traveler she loved to explore the beauty of life and nature, and always looked for teachable moments to share with her family. Kurzeka passed away of Covid-19 in 2021 at the age of 92. She would be thrilled to share her charming book with readers around the world.



For more information, visit https://www.ourwalkwithgrandma.com/ or @ourwalkwithgrandma on Instagram.



BOOK SUMMARY:



Title: Our Walk with Grandma



Author: Dolores F. Kurzeka



Illustrator: Nichole Monahan



Publisher: FriesenPress



ISBN: 978-1-03-914546-7 (hardcover)



ISBN: 978-1-03-914545-0 (paperback)



ISBN: 978-1-03-914547-4 (ebook)



Size: 8.5x8.5: 36 pages, 33 color



Available on Barnes & Noble, FriesenPress and Amazon



Learn More: https://www.ourwalkwithgrandma.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2023 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.