News: PCDA Partners with Sports Connect to Transform The Modern Athlete Journey | CitizenWire

ANDOVER, Minn. /CitizenWire/ -- The Pre-College Development Academy (PCDA), the first network of post-high school inter-connected soccer academies in the United States, has announced a new multi-year partnership with Sports Connect, powered by Stack Sports, to further advance their mission of bridging the gap between youth soccer and the next level.



Sports Connect's partnership with PCDA furthers the company's mission of powering the entire athlete journey. PCDA provides a route for all levels of advancement, ranging from collegiate soccer to the professional level. The technology solutions provided through this partnership make it easy for athletes, coaches, and families throughout their soccer journey.



"We are very excited to secure a partnership with Stack Sports in order to provide our members access to innovative registration technology and a seamless sign-up and application experience," said Ryan Hodgson, Chief Executive Officer of the PCDA. "With the Sports Connect platform as the official registration partner of PCDA, we know we have secured a partner who is best positioned to advance our mission."



As an official partner of the Pre-College Development Academy, Sports Connect will serve as the participation growth platform for the academy.



"We are proud to partner with the Pre-College Development Academy to provide more opportunities for youth soccer players along their journey and ultimately continue to grow participation in the sport," said Adam Abney, General Manager of Sports Connect. "The PCDA helps inspire its members to achieve their full athletic potential, and Sports Connect is beyond honored to be an integral partner of their mission."



Sports Connect will provide a seamless player registration experience and PCDA will have access to a full suite of features, including industry-leading growth insights tools, Mobile-First Registration, administrator dashboards, secure online payment processing, and much more.



PCDA has long-term goals to continue to expand and serve its membership over the next few years and believes that Sports Connect is the conduit to help prime this advancement.



If your player is ready to take advantage of the benefits of this new exclusive partnership, fill out an application form at https://www.precollegeda.com/.



About the Pre-College Development Academy



Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Andover, Minnesota, the Pre College Development Academy is the first network of post-high school inter-connected soccer academies in the United States. Their goal is to bridge the gap between youth soccer and an athlete's "next level" while preserving eligibility. Whether an athlete has aspirations of playing college soccer in the USA, academy soccer overseas, or pursuing a professional career, the Pre College Development Academy serves to continue a soccer player's development until they are ready for the next step in their journey.



About Stack Sports



With nearly 50 million users in 35 countries, Stack Sports is a global technology leader in SaaS platform offerings for the sports industry. The company provides world-class software and services to support national governing bodies, youth sports associations, leagues, clubs, parents, coaches, and athletes. Some of the largest and most prominent sports organizations including the U.S. Soccer Federation, Little League Baseball and Softball, and Pop Warner Little Scholars rely on Stack Sports technology to run and manage their organizations. Stack Sports is headquartered in Dallas and is leading the industry one team at a time focusing on four key pillars - Grassroots Engagement, Participation Growth, Recruiting Pathways, and Elite Player Development.



To learn more about how Stack Sports is transforming the sports experience, please visit https://stacksports.com/.



Learn More: https://stacksports.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2023 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.