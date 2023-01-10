News: Legacy Launch Pad Podcast Changes Podcast Name to ‘On Good Authority’ | CitizenWire

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Legacy Launch Pad Publishing announced today that it is updating its publishing podcast name to "On Good Authority: Publishing the Book that Will Build Your Business." The podcast, which has been named one of the best publishing podcasts by LA Weekly, Feedburner and Kindlepreneur, among others, has long been hosted by Launch Pad founder and New York Times bestselling author Anna David.



The name change is a result of David's continued effort to differentiate the podcast from other publishing podcasts. "There are shows about how to write a book and others about how to publish a book," she says. "While my show delves into both, its primary purpose is to teach listeners how to build authority from a book."



"On Good Authority" is, per Listen Notes, in the top 1% of successful podcasts. It features solo episodes as well as interviews with top entrepreneurs and bestselling authors. Guests have included "48 Laws of Power" author Robert Greene, "Never Split the Differenc" author Chris Voss and an array of other New York Times bestselling authors, including Lori Gottlieb, Annabelle Gurwitch, Gigi Levangie and Adam Carolla.



The show is "always giving you the best guests, content and insight," raves LA Weekly. "From NFTs to selling your book to Hollywood, you'll learn from the best on how to use your book to bolster your career and passion."



"On Good Authority" has over 300 four and five-star ratings on Itunes and has reached over a million downloads. David, who has appeared on "Today," "Good Morning America" and "The Talk," among other outlets, is wrapping up a book based on her podcast interviews, scheduled to be released in April, 2023.



A boutique publishing company for entrepreneurs building their authority through books, Legacy Launch Pad has released over 40 books on topics as varied as real estate, franchises, entertainment and business leadership, many of which have become Wall Street Journal and USA Today bestsellers.



