News: HitPaw Photo Enhancer V2.0.2 released, offering great update for improved efficiency and optimized functions | CitizenWire

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- HitPaw has newly released HitPaw Photo Enhancer V2.0.2 with the improved with processing efficiency more accurate processing time. HitPaw provides lossless enhancement while you're able to keep your photo's information such as photo shooting location, exposure and so on. And there's more features of batch enhancing and notification has been optimized.



LET'S CHECK OUT THE NEW FEATURES:



* Improved Enhancing Efficiency and Estimated Time



Efficiency comes first for the batching enhancing work, and HitPaw keeps training our AI to be more accurate and fast. In this update, HitPaw Photo Enhancer now increase the image processing efficiency when scanning and provides more specific processing time for you.



* Optimized Batch Enhancing Option



Batch enhancing function now becomes more powerful and intellectual. The AI model and photo size you set would be automatically applied to all photos uploaded. What's more, you can freely preview the batch enhanced image in full size perfectly inside the software.



* Keep The EXIF Data If You Need



HitPaw Photo Enhancer will provide a option for you whether to remain EXIF data, the the original information of photos. The EXIF Information includes figures such as exposure, ISO, shutter, GPS locations, and so on.



* Better Notification for User Interaction



Sometimes you might forget to select the AI model when you're about to making your photo clear or your destination disk is out of memory. HitPaw now has better notifications to avoid such needless waiting to save your time.



Compatibility and Price:



HitPaw Photo Enhancer is now compatible with Win 11/10/8/7 and macOS 10.15 and above. The pricing starts from $17.99 USD for a month plan.



For more price checking and information, you can visit: https://www.hitpaw.com/purchase/buy-hitpaw-photo-enhancer.html



About HitPaw:



HitPaw is an emerging software company specialized in video editing, screen recording, watermark removing, image editing, photo enhancing meme-making, etc. We help users turn their inspiration into reality so that we can generate more ideas to make the world be full of more creativity.



To know more, you may visit https://www.hitpaw.com/about.html and https://www.hitpaw.com/



Our Social Media:



YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQwRggaotgiMcPbiCOsJeBA



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hitpawofficial



Twitter: https://twitter.com/HitPawofficial



Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hitpawofficial/



Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/HitPawofficialwebsite/



Learn More: https://www.hitpaw.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2023 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.