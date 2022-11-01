News: Fred ‘Mister’ Rogers’ Family/Sister’s estate items to be auctioned | CitizenWire

Reed's Auction Co will be hosting the open to the public auction online in 3 separate sales

LATROBE, Pa. /CitizenWire/ -- The contents of the summer home of Fred Rogers ("Mister Rogers Neighborhood") family are being offered online by Reed's Auction Company. Mr. Rogers' sister, Nancy Rogers Crozier and her husband Dan made the Latrobe summer home, their permanent home.



Auction owner Jason Reed exclaims, "It's an honor to represent this family. This was Mr. Rogers' and sister Nancy's family summer estate where they spent a lot of time. The estate has so many unique items, many that have been here for well over a hundred years."



Many of the items being auctioned are all from the original McFeely/Rogers Family summer estate. This is where the family would spend its summers when Fred and his sister were children in Latrobe, PA. The contents of 2 main houses, a cabin, wood shop, and multiple garages are being auctioned. There also will be a preview where potential buyers can see the items prior to placing their bids.



The online auctions will take place over 3 different sales at http://www.reedsauctionco.com/ through Hibid. You must register to bid on the site but is open to all to enjoy and add a treasure from this estate because there are so many items being offered.



There is a lot of variety in the sale from statues by Walter T. Matia, several antique sterling silver sets, artwork, collectibles to household items and furniture. Buyers can find other items such as vintage toys, even a large Arnold Palmer autograph collection. The Reed's Auction Company website under "Online Auctions" will detail the address, times, preview information and dates for each of the three auctions. The first and second auctions has started online with the 3rd to follow shortly after and will run for 2 weeks.



Find the auctions at http://www.reedsauctionco.com/ under "Online Auctions" then under "Crozier Estate/Fred Rogers' Sister"



* Auction 1 is online now and ends Tuesday, November 15th



* Auction 2 is online now, ends Sunday, November 20th



* Auction 3 to follow shortly after, dates to be determined



* Public Preview of items for Auctions 1 and 2 on Friday, November 11th at the estate property at 139 Old Orchard Drive, Latrobe PA 15650.



Reed's Auction Co. is a second-generation Auction Company that started in 1963 and has evolved from a traditional live auction to a modern online auction format. Specializing in Estates we help families throughout western Pennsylvania navigate the emotionally tough process of losing a loved one while liquidating his or her possessions. To ensure we maximize our available bidders, we have a shipping department that can send the winning items anywhere in the U.S.



Learn More: http://reedsauctionco.com/

