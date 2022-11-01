News: Business and Empowerment Leader Dr. Velma Trayham Named Keynote Speaker for Black Changemaker Series Presented by ASU and the State of Black Arizona | CitizenWire

CEO of Thinkzilla Consulting Group to highlight building generational wealth through college attainment and economic empowerment

TEMPE, Ariz. /CitizenWire/ -- With a focus on building generational wealth, award-winning B2B/diversity consultant and leader Dr. Velma Trayham will serve as keynote speaker for the Black Changemaker Series on Nov. 9. The Black Changemaker Series: Building Generational Wealth, Empowering the Black Entrepreneur will share conversations and tools around growing wealth and using education as a springboard, connecting the local community to higher education leaders and entrepreneurs.



Dr. Trayham is the CEO of Thinkzilla Consulting, a Black- and woman-owned brand engagement and program development agency that opened its third office in Scottsdale, Arizona last year, and founder of the Millionaire Mastermind Academy, a nationwide nonprofit that provides entrepreneurial training and mentorship programming to help minority women rise above poverty through empowered entrepreneurship and spiritual development. Dr. Trayham is also an award-winning entrepreneur, author, speaker and mentor.



The special event takes place from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Junior Achievement, 636 W. Southern Ave. in Tempe. Registration is free.



The overall effort is a multifaceted approach to a multifaceted issue that can have a significant effect on not only individuals' livelihoods but on Arizona's economy overall, said Teniqua Broughton, executive director of the State of Black Arizona.



"Investing in Black Arizonans is critical to the future of Arizona's economy. The Grand Canyon state cannot reach its full growth and development potential without understanding and acting upon the merits of inclusive prosperity," Broughton said.



Panelists include:



Joseph Early, an Arizona State University senior and business owner of Mane Strategies; Jay Hutchins, who recently launched his second business, Allied Help; and Adylia Gutierrez, a wellness coach for Yhor Life. The Black Changemaker Series is presented by Arizona State University, Arizona Public Service, The State of Black Arizona, Black Philanthropy Initiative Social Justice Impact Fund and the Greater Phoenix Economic Council.



"The Black Changemaker Series is already making waves and sparking change for young entrepreneurs across Arizona, and I am honored to share my insights on the ability to build wealth through entrepreneurship," said Dr. Trayham. "When we share our wisdom and pool our strengths, we build stronger individuals, businesses and communities."



Nationally recognized for creating programs for Fortune 500 companies and government entities that engage underrepresented communities and minority women, Trayham's previous national speaking and Influencer campaigns include Vistaprint, Cheddar News, Atlanta Black Chamber, Truist bank among others. Her previous speaking engagements include the American Heart Association, Georgia Power, Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Greater Phoenix Urban League, Atlanta Business Chronicle, Texas Black Expo and many more.



She is the recipient of President Biden's Lifetime Achievement Award and was named Top 100 Women of Influence in Atlanta 2020, 2021 and 2022 as well as Women of the Year Finalist by the Atlanta Business League. To date, her programs have helped more than 8,000 women create small businesses and achieve economic empowerment.



About Dr. Velma Trayham:



Dr. Velma Trayham is an award-winning entrepreneur, author, speaker and economic empowerment specialist who believes in the power of inclusive, equitable businesses to create community and spark change. The CEO of Thinkzilla Consulting Group, which brings greater awareness to initiatives that support underserved communities. For more information, please visit https://velmatrayham.com/.



Learn More: https://thinkzillaconsulting.com/

