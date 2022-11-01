News: As the Holiday Season Approaches, Weichert Workforce Mobility Continues Partnership with Move For Hunger to Fight Food Insecurity | CitizenWire

NEPTUNE CITY, N.J. /CitizenWire/ -- Weichert Workforce Mobility, a leading provider of global employee relocation services, and Move For Hunger, a national hunger relief non-profit organization, continue their partnership to provide hunger relief nationwide.



Weichert Workforce Mobility has been a committed partner of Move For Hunger since 2019. Over the past three years, they have rescued and delivered almost 2.5 million meals to food insecure communities throughout the United States.



"Move For Hunger's mission touches two of our pledges as an organization: our commitment to pursuing sustainable, environmentally-friendly ways to conduct our business, and supporting meaningful causes in communities around the world," said Chris Brunone, EVP, Talent Development and Colleague Engagement. "To date, our partnership has yielded nearly 3 million pounds of food for those most in need. And we're ready to do more."



Throughout the month of June, Weichert Workforce Mobility and another corporate sponsor collaborated with Move For Hunger to launch the 2022 Move 2 Fight Hunger Challenge. With more than 760 participants joining together to fight hunger nationwide, the month-long challenge provided over 92,000 meals to communities in need.



Brunone continues, "Here at Weichert Workforce Mobility, our colleagues are as committed to supporting families in need in their communities as they are to supporting relocating families. Our partnership with Move For Hunger makes it incredibly easy for our colleagues to make a difference and give to others in times of change, in times of need, and in times of difficulty."



Move For Hunger was founded in 2009 by Adam Lowy and now has built out an elaborate network of supporters. It includes over 1,100 moving companies, including many of the world's leading relocation management companies, and more than 3,000 multifamily apartment communities. Move For Hunger has provided over 29 million pounds of food, equaling more than 24 million meals, to those in need.



"Weichert Workforce Mobility has been an incredible partner since the day they became part of our network," said Adam Lowy, Founder and Executive Director of Move For Hunger. "With the holiday season approaching, food insecure families are often forced to choose between buying food and paying for utilities, like electricity or gas, or even giving gifts for loved ones. Our partners enable us to feed more people, allowing families to have access to food and afford their bills."



About Move For Hunger:



Move For Hunger, a 501(c)(3), is working to end hunger and food waste in America. 42 million Americans struggle with hunger while 35% of the food produced in this country goes to waste. By mobilizing moving companies, multifamily apartment communities, corporations, and volunteers, Move For Hunger has delivered more than 29 million pounds of food to food banks - providing 24 million meals for those in need.



Get your company involved by registering to hold a food drive, fundraiser, or team building opportunity. Visit Move For Hunger to learn more about their work at https://moveforhunger.org/.



About Weichert Workforce Mobility:



Weichert Workforce Mobility makes work happen by helping companies unleash their mobile talent, anywhere in the world. We combine bold innovation, future-proof technology and a Legendary level of caring to ensure exceptional experiences for our clients and their relocating employees. With the deepest global service scope--including in-house expense and assignment management, freight forwarding and expatriate tax services--and nine consecutive years of earning our industry's highest Net Satisfaction rating, we are the provider of choice for progressive, discerning companies worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.weichertworkforcemobility.com/.



Learn More: https://moveforhunger.org/

