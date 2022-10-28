News: Innovative Refrigeration Systems Receives The Virginia ‘Sharp’ Designation Under The Virginia Department of Labor and Industry’s (DOLI) Safety and Health Achievement Recognition Program | CitizenWire

RICHMOND, Va. /CitizenWire/ -- Commissioner Gary G. Pan announced today that the Innovative Refrigeration Systems in Lyndhurst, Virginia, has been certified as a Virginia SHARP Worksite under the Virginia Occupational Safety and Health (VOSH) Safety and Health Achievement Recognition Program (SHARP), the agency's highest level of recognition for excellence in safety and health management systems for small businesses.



"This outstanding achievement in occupational safety and health has come through the dedication and hard work of Innovative Refrigeration Systems employees and management. I commend Innovative Refrigeration Systems for embracing the cooperative spirit of SHARP, and congratulate them on their hard earned certification as a Virginia SHARP Worksite," said Commissioner Pan.



Innovative Refrigeration Systems' commitment to providing a safe and healthy workplace for its employees is demonstrated by its low injury and illness rates. The Lyndhurst facility has a total three-year average for the TCIR (Total Case Incident Rate for injuries and illnesses) of 1.46 compared with a Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) national rate of 2.7, representing a TCIR rate 46% lower than the national average for the industry. The site's three-year average DART rate (Days Away, Restricted, or Transferred injury and illness cases) is 0.36, compared with the 1.5 national rate, which is 76% below the national average for the industry.



As part of the recognition for achieving Virginia SHARP status, the worksite is entitled to fly the Virginia "SHARP Worksite" flag. The process for reaching Virginia SHARP status is extensive to ensure that only the very best companies qualify. Currently, there are only 12 Virginia SHARP sites in the state. Innovative Refrigeration Systems site has set a standard of excellence that is second to none.



Virginia businesses that participate in SHARP substantially improve safety and health protection for thousands of Virginia employees through cooperative efforts to reduce injuries, illnesses, and fatal accidents. SHARP worksites regularly report decreased bottom line costs associated with dramatically reduced injury and illness rates (an average of approximately 50% below the respective industry average), and improved productivity and employee morale. Reducing private sector employer costs associated with injuries, illnesses, and fatal accidents enhances a company's economic viability and competitiveness, and increases available capital for reinvestment, expansion, and new hiring.



DOLI also offers free On-Site Consultation Services to help employers better understand and voluntarily comply with VOSH standards. Priority is given to high hazard workplaces with 250 or fewer employees and all services are offered to employers at no cost. On-Site Consultation Services helps employers identify and correct potential safety and health hazards by conducting walk-through surveys (without citations or penalties), abatement advice, on-site training, and program assistance to develop safety and health programs.



Additional information about On-Site Consultation Services can be obtained by contacting the DOLI office closest to you at https://www.doli.virginia.gov/about/doli-offices-statewide/ or by contacting Tracy Michaud, Consultation Program Manager, at (804) 786-8707, or tracy.michaud@doli.virginia.gov.



The Virginia Occupational Safety and Health (VOSH) program is financed in part by a grant from the U. S. Department of Labor, Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), under §23(g) of the Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970. The FFY21 Virginia State Plan is funded by a grant of $4,332,400 federal funds, which constitutes 50% of the State Plan budget excluding any state overmatch funds. Zero percent, or $0.00 of the State Plan budget, is financed through nongovernmental sources.



The Virginia On-Site Consultation Cooperative Agreement program is financed in part by a grant from the U. S. Department of Labor, Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), under §21(d) of the Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970. The FFY21 Virginia Consultation program is funded by a grant of $1,189,200 federal funds, which constitutes 90% of the Virginia Consultation program budget excluding any state overmatch funds. Zero percent, or $0.00 of the Virginia Consultation budget, is financed through nongovernmental sources. Learn more: https://www.doli.virginia.gov/.



Learn More: https://www.doli.virginia.gov/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2022 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.