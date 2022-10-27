News: RelyCircle Networking App helps Small-Businesses Get New Customers with Its Zero Up-Front Cost Referral System and Free Advertising on FB/Google | CitizenWire

SECAUCUS, N.J. /CitizenWire/ -- RelyCircle networking app offers small-businesses a Pay-Per-Sale digital advertising platform vs Pay-Per-Click by Google and Pay-Per-Impression by Facebook. The free "RelyCircle Business" app helps small-business owners gain new customers by requesting, tracking and incentivizing referrals from their existing customers. Business owners only pay a cash referral fee after - not before, as is the case with competitors - they have gained new sales.



The majority of that cash referral fee goes straight to the customer, rewarding them for their successful referral. In addition to customers sharing their referral on social media platforms, RelyCircle spends a portion of its revenue towards advertising the listed businesses for free on Facebook and Google.



For customers that enjoy recommending small businesses by giving well-deserved reviews on review sites, this is a game changer. Customers recommend small businesses via the RelyCircle App and earn cash rewards for each referral that leads to a new sale.



"Local business search is the most common type of query performed by consumers and RelyCircle provides the search results based on user recommendations and distance only, providing consumers with unbiased answers to their search," says CEO Minesh Chandarana.



RelyCircle aims to revolutionize social selling by giving businesses a platform to connect with a vast pool of customers without spending any money upfront for advertising.



And with the rising concerns over consumer privacy, RelyCircle's creators emphasize that consumer and business data is never sold in order to gain revenue. The app's sole source of revenue is referral fees.



The "RelyCircle Business app" is available for free download on the App Store and Google Play. Businesses that register will be automatically be entered to win a $10K makeover.



More details and terms on the program can be found at: https://relycircle.com/business



Learn more about RelyCircle at: https://relycircle.com/



MULTIMEDIA:



VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/7NUARYCZx5Q



Learn More: https://relycircle.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2022 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.