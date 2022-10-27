News: Fluid Metering Inc. Announces the Launch of the FDD Direct Drive Pump Series | CitizenWire

SYOSSET, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- Fluid Metering Inc. (FMI), the world's leading developer and manufacturer of precision fluid control solutions, is pleased to announce the expansion of its portfolio to address today's demanding microfluidic applications.



Introducing FMI Direct Drive (FDD): a compact, linearly driven, ceramic piston pump, capable of dispensing less than 1 microliter with exceptional precision, accuracy and zero mechanical backlash. A vastly optimized driving mechanism means the FDD has only THREE moving components. Plus, FMI's distinct CeramPump® technology ensures a longer lifetime and superior chemical inertness in comparison to anything in the marketplace today.



An extremely fine pitched, high-precision lead screw means the FMI Direct Drive piston has a linear resolution of under 0.0002 inches (two tenths of a thousandth). In addition, a built-in rotary encoder allows for accurate positional feedback with a resolution of less than 0.1 inches. All of this with a maintenance free, efficient, and robust design for easy setup and system integration.



Through the use of Fluid Metering's CeramPump® technology, the FDD Direct Drive provides microfluidic control solutions to accelerate product development suited for a wide range of OEM and Life Sciences applications.



"With the launch of the FDD Direct Drive, FMI continues to push the boundaries of innovation. This pump allows incredible precision and accuracy with zero mechanical backlash, a first of its kind," said Sean Madden, Vice President, Commercial and Product Development at Fluid Metering Inc. "This means the FDD pump requires no software compensations to reach the desired dispense volume. We believe the FDD Direct Drive will continue to allow engineers to simplify their fluidic architecture, improve instrument reliability and allow for increased instrument throughput."



About Fluid Metering Inc.:



Fluid Metering Inc. pioneered the first patented valve-less rotating and reciprocating piston metering pump concept delivering pumping excellence and precise fluid control for Laboratory, Industrial, Process and OEM applications. Fluid Metering's Engineering Team incorporates over 63 years of OEM design experience to meet specific customer and application requirements with Accuracy, Precision & Reliability!



