News: UltFone WhatsApp Transfer Updated to Transfer WhatsApp to New Phone including Apple iPhone 14 | CitizenWire

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- UltFone, a top-tier supplier of software for maintenance and management of iOS devices and data, upgraded UltFone Transfer and with the updated version, you can quickly transfer WhatsApp to new phone like Samsung S22 series, and iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 pro, or iPhone 14 Pro Max.



UltFone CEO Mike Lee stated: "After Apple's new update, everyone wants to know how to transfer WhatsApp to new phone 14. UltFone always works to resolve customer issues to meet user needs, we therefore develop and upgrade the software to transfer WhatsApp to new phone."



What are the new UltFone Transfer updates?



With the new solution, WhatsApp & WhatsApp Business chats can be transferred freely between iOS and Android devices. For instance, with just a few straightforward steps, we may move WhatsApp from an iPhone to an Android device and vice versa. Additionally, backup and restore have a more flexible and practical method.



How to transfer WhatsApp to new phone you can check guide from following link: https://www.UltFone.com/whatsapp-backup-restore-and-transfer.html



The newest iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max are fully compatible: It not only works with the iPhone 6 to the iPhone 14, but it also supports a number of iPad and iPod models running iOS 9 up to the most recent iOS 16.



1-Click to Transfer WhatsApp between Android and iOS:



You may transfer WhatsApp messages and attachments, including videos, music, photos, and files, from an iPhone to an Android device, an android to iPhone with UltFone Transfer.



Restore and Backup WhatsApp from iPhone, iPad, Android to PC/Mac:



It's much simpler than you may think to transfer WhatsApp chat history, contacts, pictures, and videos to a new phone! Backup your WhatsApp data and then restore it on your iOS and Android devices.



Updated Features of UltFone Transfer:



* Transfer WhatsApp to new phone, including messages, images, and videos.



* Backup your WhatsApp files and then reinstall it on your iOS and Android devices.



* Transferring GBWhatsApp between Android and iOS.



* There is support for various phone numbers, No need to perform a device factory reset.



* Merge WhatsApp chats between Android and iOS using the same account.



Price and Availability:



Individuals can now get a great discount on a one-year licence for $39.95, a one-month license for $19.95, and a lifetime license for just $49.95. A one-year business plan costs $59.95.



For more information or take part in the event, visit: https://www.UltFone.com/iphone-ios-release-celebration.html



About UltFone:



A well-known software provider called UltFone provides fully integrated solutions for data transfer, iOS system repair, Android data recovery, and other things. Numerous well-known websites, like PCWorld, Macworld, TechRadar, Tech Advisor, and many more, have faith in the company.



