News: Driver Booster 10: Up-to-date drivers reduce 75% of system crashing, freezing, and PC issues | CitizenWire

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- IObit, the world's leading system utilities, and security software provider, today unleashed the new Driver Booster 10, a free driver updater that can automatically scan and update over 8.5 million drivers and game components to boost Windows PC performance with fewer crashing, freezing, and other common issues. Over 38 million users worldwide recommend Driver Booster as a must-have utility. It can automatically keep all drivers for each computer and its accessories up-to-date to boost computer performance and gaming experience.



A large and secure online drivers database makes Driver Booster 10 stand out from its competitors. To make sure all drivers on users' Windows PC are in the correct and latest versions, Driver Booster 10 comes with a larger database to automatically check and install over 8.5 million device drivers and game components in one click.



And all the supported drivers are provided from the manufacturers' official websites or Windows and have passed WHQL as well as strict IObit Review Rules for the sake of driver security and authority. Driver Booster 10 also optimized the scanning and installing engine, which saves users a lot of time by automatically scanning and updating broken, missing, and outdated drivers at a 20% faster speed than before. Even when there is no internet connection, the whole process of driver installation can also be completed as scheduled.



Driver Booster 10 is also a one-stop solution to help users to detect and fix common but bothersome driver-related problems on Windows PC/Laptop. There is a dedicated tab called Tools offering various inbuilt tools to fix these common issues and errors. With the full-around enhanced "Fix No Sound", "Fix Bad Resolution" and "Fix Network Failure" free tools, users can simply diagnose and troubleshoot Windows devices issues like no sound, network failure, bad resolution, keyboard stuck, jittery mouse, disk crashes, printers freezes, etc., to reduce 75% system crashing, freezing, and PC issues for a smoother PC.



"Driver issues are the typical reason for crash PC performance which will also bring inconveniences to users' life. It's not easy to keep track of all computer drivers by users themselves. Thus, it's necessary to have a tool like Driver Booster 10 to do that," said Bing Wang, Product Director at IObit, "IObit keeps spending effort on core advanced driver updating technology, offering users a free and efficient method to stay up-to-date with the latest drivers automatically and fix common Windows issues of sounds, connections, resolutions, crashes, freezing, etc. Always maintain a stable and smooth Windows PC for users."



Driver Booster 10 is now available on IObit. It can fully support Windows 11, 10, 8/8.1, 7, XP, and Vista.



Learn more: https://www.iobit.com/en/driver-booster.php



About Driver Booster:



Driver Booster 10 is a must-to-have driver updater trusted by worldwide Windows PC users over the past 10 years. It provides users with a comprehensive solution to detect over 8,500,000 device drivers and game components in one click and keep them always up-to-date. Apart from updating drivers, Driver Booster 10 also enables the best one-stop solution to help users restore the system, check system information, and fix common but headache issues of no sound, network failure, bad resolution, and many other device errors.



About IObit:



Founded in 2004, IObit provides consumers with innovative system utilities for Windows, Mac, and Android OS to greatly enhance operational performance and protect their computers and mobile devices from security threats. IObit is a well-recognized industry leader with more than 100 awards, 500 million downloads worldwide.



Learn more: https://www.iobit.com/



