News: Mold Inspection Sciences Texas Announces Brandon Apple as COO | CitizenWire

Experienced and proven successful executive to take on COO role for one of the largest mold inspection organizations in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas /CitizenWire/ -- Mold Inspection Sciences Texas, the state's leading mold inspection and testing company, is proud to announce Brandon Apple has been appointed as COO. In this role, Brandon will oversee the company's operational aspects, coordinate with managers and departments to achieve objectives and goals, promote employee growth, and assist in establishing policies that continue to cultivate company culture and vision.



"Brandon has worked with us for many years at our sister company Mold Inspection Sciences (MIS), first as an inspector and now as COO. He has significantly impacted the company's growth, by more than 100% since joining our team in October of 2010," said President and CEO Michael Bains.



"When Brandon came on board, our only locations outside of Texas consisted of California and Colorado," said Bains. "Since then, Brandon has helped get operations up and running in Washington, Oregon, Ohio, and Kentucky. I'm excited to have Brandon bring that expertise to Mold Inspection Sciences Texas."



Brandon started his career in the mold industry more than two decades ago. Prior to joining Mold Inspection Sciences, Brandon worked in environmental remediation for 10 years. He has gone from being the guy fixing the problem to being an ethics advocate for the creation of proprietary methodologies that properly identify issues with a repeatable, science-based process, like the CIRS treatment protocol for health-compromised individuals at MIS.



Brandon is a member of the International Society for Environmentally Acquired Illness (ISEAI) and recently joined the Colorado Association of Naturopathic Doctors (CoAND).



In addition, Brandon's licenses and certifications include:



* MIS certified CMI (Certified Microbial Investigator)

* MIS Certified Thermography Level I

* MIS Certified Water Testing Technician

* MICRO Certified CMI - 80355



Prior certifications include



* CDPHE Asbestos Certification - Building Inspector

* Acclaim Environmental EPA-Approved AHERA Asbestos Course for Inspectors

* Environmental Training & Consulting EPA-Approved AHERA Asbestos Course for Contractors and Supervisors

* CDPHE Asbestos Certification - Supervisor

* IICRC Certified WDRT (Water Damage Restoration Technician)

* IICRC Trained AMRT (Applied Microbial Remediation Technician)



"Brandon is smart, incredibly experienced, loyal, hardworking, and committed," Bains continued. "And among his strengths is his desire to make everyone better. As a result, Brandon has successfully built one of the most admired mold and specialty inspection and testing organizations in six states, served as a role model for his teams, mentored and guided staff on their path to success, and negotiated strong business relationships."



"I am thrilled to be taking on the COO role at Mold Inspection Sciences Texas and, more specifically, to be joining a team that leads the industry standard for outstanding customer service and mold inspection expertise," said Brandon.



About Mold Inspection Sciences Texas:



Mold Inspection Sciences Texas (MISTX), was founded in 2007 by President and CEO Michael Bains with one simple goal in mind: to provide affordable, professional, and high-quality mold inspection and testing services to people across Texas suffering from the nuisance of mold. Over the past 15 years, MISTX has successfully performed and solved thousands of investigations, providing safer and healthier conditions for a wide variety of clients to thrive in.



Learn more at: https://www.moldinspectiontexas.com/



Learn More: https://www.moldinspectiontexas.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2022 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.