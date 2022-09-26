News: NPA Announces Exciting DEIB Efforts During National Postdoc Appreciation Week | CitizenWire

New class of six NPA IMPACT Fellows - First NPA Race and Ethnicity Equity Summit

ROCKVILLE, Md. /CitizenWire/ -- The National Postdoctoral Association (NPA) announced two marquee programs designed to advance diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging (DEIB) in the postdoctoral community and beyond. During the highly successful National Postdoc Appreciation Week, the NPA shared details on both the finalists in its 2022-2023 IMPACT Fellowship Program, as well as the first NPA Race & Ethnicity Equity Summit, a free global event taking place November 17, 2022.



"Promoting diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging is not only at the heart of our strategic planning, it is one of our core values," explained Thomas P. Kimbis, J.D., executive director and chief executive officer of the NPA. "These ground-breaking activities not only help those directly engaged in the programs, but they push hard in difficult areas across the whole scientific and research communities."



The IMPACT Fellowship Program (IMPACT) was launched last year to empower postdoctoral scholars from underrepresented backgrounds to build skills, understand strengths and develop networks. Competition for program seats in the second year of the program was intense with more than fifty applicants from across the globe for only six positions.



IMPACT Fellows will interact with experts from a range of disciplines as well as learn from one another as they strategically build upon existing skills, recognize opportunities, and advance more confidently in their careers. Fellows will also use the knowledge, tools and resources they gain from the program to implement innovative activities or initiatives at their institutions that amplify the impact of the fellowship as they contribute back to home communities.



NPA IMPACT Fellows, Class of 2022-23:



* Camilo A. Duarte-Cordon, Ph.D., Columbia University



* Phyllis Kyei Mensah, Ph.D., Utah State University



* Caleb Muefong, Ph.D., Washington University in St Louis



* Kathryn Sanchez, Ph.D., University of New Mexico



* Ricardo Velasco Trujillo, Ph.D., University of Minnesota Twin Cities



* Liisa Veerus, D.Phil., Rutgers University



The first NPA Race & Ethnicity Equity Summit was created in recognition that scientists and researchers from underrepresented communities face additional challenges and barriers that are too often disregarded. Through a series of interactive online race and ethnicity discussions featuring more than twenty expert speakers from industry, academia, government, and nonprofits, the summit seeks to identify barriers - and find paths forward - in the greater postdoctoral community on the path to greater racial and ethnic equity. Hundreds of participating scientists, researchers, and academic professionals are expected to attend.



The NPA's DEIB activities are made possible through the generosity of its sponsors, including Gallagher Insurance and the University of Chicago. The NPA is seeking additional sponsors to support underrepresented communities of scholars, promote their own diversity goals, and advance discussion and action in areas needing critical attention. Academic institutions, companies, and nonprofit funders wishing to engage with the NPA can read more about available sponsorship opportunities.



The NPA is a national charitable and educational nonprofit association headquartered in Rockville, Maryland, that seeks to improve the postdoctoral experience by supporting a culture of inclusive connection. At the individual, organizational, and national levels, the NPA facilitates enhanced professional growth, raises awareness, and collaborates with stakeholders in the postdoctoral community. Membership in the NPA is open to all organizations and individuals interested in advancing the interests of postdocs in the United States. Affiliate membership in the NPA for most postdocs is free and available at https://www.nationalpostdoc.org/.



To support NPA and its charitable mission, please visit https://www.nationalpostdoc.org/page/donate or text 20FORNPA to 44-321.



