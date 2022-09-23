News: CEO Lee Duncan Marks 20 Years at Alliance Group | CitizenWire

ATLANTA, Ga. /CitizenWire/ -- Alliance Group CEO Lee Duncan celebrated 20 years of service at the company on September 23rd. Duncan was brought into the industry in 2002 by his mentor, former Alliance Group President and Chairman Jerry Stratton. Over the years, he worked his way from an administrative position and case manager all the way to his current position as President, CEO, and 100% owner of Alliance Group.



In his time at Alliance Group, the life insurance marketing organization has flourished, establishing themselves as a leading IMO for independent life insurance agents and agencies. Championing modern Living Benefits policy features as its calling card, the company has grown from $8 million of annual production in 2002 to over $55 million in 2021, representing an increase of nearly 700% in Duncan's 20-year tenure.



"It's been an especially crazy year, and I didn't even realize this milestone was approaching," Duncan said. "It's humbling to be able to lead this wonderful organization. Alliance Group is etched in my DNA - it's a part of who I am. It's been a wonderful 20 years being able to witness our growth and the families whose lives we've been able to touch. It's been the ride of a lifetime, and I can't wait to see what we do in the next 20 years."



More information on Alliance Group and Living Benefits life insurance is available on their website, https://www.alliancegrouplife.com/.



Learn More: https://www.AllianceGroupLife.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2022 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.