News: Thousands To Be Tattooed at 20th Annual Boston Tattoo Convention at Hynes Convention Center | CitizenWire

Annual Convention Expected to Draw Thousands to Boston

BOSTON, Mass. /CitizenWire/ -- The Boston Tattoo Convention announces its 20th annual gathering in the heart of downtown Boston! The event will be held this weekend Friday September 23 - 25, 2022 at the Hynes Convention Center.



A tradition for the past 20 years, the Boston Tattoo Convention brings together artists, collectors, shops, vendors, performers, and tattoo culture to Boston's Back Bay for a weekend of live tattooing, art, and entertainment. Ticket prices start at just $30.



Event highlights include live tattooing from top-tier tattoo artists, live music and performances, and the Miss Boston Ink beauty contest.



For additional information including the full schedule of events, visit https://bostontattooconvention.com/.



Check out the attending artists' portfolios on Instagram at @bostontattoocon



Thank you for doing your part to help us make it a fun and safe event for all! KEEP BOSTON BEAUTIFUL, GET A TATTOO!



Learn More: https://bostontattooconvention.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2022 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.