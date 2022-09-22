News: Thousands To Be Tattooed at 20th Annual Boston Tattoo Convention at Hynes Convention Center | CitizenWire

TOPPER

By on September 22, 2022 in All Stories Index, Entertainment, Regional Events

Boston Tattoo Convention. Credit: Erik Jacobs for the Boston Globe. BTC Used with permission.

Annual Convention Expected to Draw Thousands to Boston

BOSTON, Mass. /CitizenWire/ -- The Boston Tattoo Convention announces its 20th annual gathering in the heart of downtown Boston! The event will be held this weekend Friday September 23 - 25, 2022 at the Hynes Convention Center.

A tradition for the past 20 years, the Boston Tattoo Convention brings together artists, collectors, shops, vendors, performers, and tattoo culture to Boston's Back Bay for a weekend of live tattooing, art, and entertainment. Ticket prices start at just $30.

Event highlights include live tattooing from top-tier tattoo artists, live music and performances, and the Miss Boston Ink beauty contest.

For additional information including the full schedule of events, visit https://bostontattooconvention.com/.

Check out the attending artists' portfolios on Instagram at @bostontattoocon

Thank you for doing your part to help us make it a fun and safe event for all! KEEP BOSTON BEAUTIFUL, GET A TATTOO!

Learn More: https://bostontattooconvention.com/

