News: INSIDE Public Accounting Names KROST Best of the Best Firm and Top 100 Firm | CitizenWire

PASADENA, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- KROST CPAs & Consultants was recognized as the Best of the Best Firm and Top 100 Firm by INSIDE Public Accounting in 2022. Based on revenue, KROST was ranked 75th among the largest firms in the country, out of nearly 600 firms. With a net revenue of greater than $65 million, KROST was able to rise from the firm's previous ranking of 81st in 2021's IPA Survey and Analysis of Firms.



Previously, KROST placed 116th in 2020, a substantial leap from 157th in 2016 when the firm first made the rankings. KROST has been named Best of the Best Firm among the most prestigious firms, for the seventh year in a row and Top 100 firm for the second year in a row. In addition to being a Top 100 and Best of the Best Firm, KROST received other recognitions from IPA, including Fastest-Growing Firm, Top 200 Firm, and more. For more information about KROST's awards and recognition, please visit https://www.krostcpas.com/awards.



"This year has truly been incredible. We are honored to receive these awards. As our firm continues to grow, we are excited to see new changes and growth in the upcoming future. I would like to thank our staff and their commitment to the firm, as well as our amazing partnerships with our clients. Without them, none of this would have been possible and we are truly grateful for all their hard work and dedication. KROST highly values teamwork and collaboration as we strive to help each team member grow both personally and professionally. We aim to continue providing outstanding client services and cater to our niche industries, as well as launching new and innovative services," said Jason Melillo, CEO of KROST.



INSIDE Public Accounting (IPA) is a leader in practice management resources for the public accounting profession that include: the monthly practice management newsletter, the annual national practice management benchmarking reports and corresponding reports and training. IPA has assisted firms across North America grow and thrive since 1987. The one-of-a-kind IPA 500, recognizing the top U.S.-based accounting firms, is the most comprehensive list of North American public accounting firms available. IPA annually ranks the largest public accounting firms in the U.S. based on participating firm's net revenues - from the multi-billion-dollar U.S.-based Big 4 to the $3.8 million firm. Ranking data is captured through IPA's annual practice management survey and analysis of firms. IPA is the survey leader in data collection for the profession, with more of the largest 600 firms participating than any other survey today and a 92% return rate of participating firms.



* Learn more about KROST's services https://www.krostcpas.com/services



* View INSIDE Public Accounting's 2022 Top 100 Rankings https://insidepublicaccounting.com/top-firms/ipa-500/



* View INSIDE Public Accounting's Best of the Best Rankings https://insidepublicaccounting.com/top-firms/best-of-the-best/



About KROST CPAs & Consultants



Established in 1939 in Pasadena, California, KROST, is a full-service Certified Public Accounting and Consulting firm serving clients across various industries. Their focus is on recognizing opportunities and creating value for clients by equipping them with the tools to make better business and financial decisions for the future. As trusted advisors, clients depend on KROST to provide timely information, innovative solutions, and result-driven teamwork to ensure success. Along with providing traditional services, such as Tax, Accounting, and Assurance & Advisory, KROST also provides special services, including Client Accounting Services (CAS), Mergers & Acquisitions, Wealth Management, Tax Specialty Services, and KROST Business Intelligence (KBI).



Client Accounting Services (CAS) is a new addition to the many services that KROST offers. CAS can be a cost-effective way to have high-level financial reporting without having to hire a team of Certified Public Accountants and accounting professionals. CAS will allow you to focus on business growth, while your CAS team provides the financial data you need. KROST provides analysis and details regarding the management of cash and reporting to help you manage your business at a glance.



KROST Business Intelligence (KBI) is a newly-launched service that takes complex financial information and turns it into actionable change to improve the bottom line. KBI is a cloud-based data solutions platform that can translate unstructured, impossible-to-read data into structured, real-time insights. This information can be leveraged to improve realization, staff utilization, project turnaround, and more. Each dashboard is curated with your unique goals in mind and can be customized to fit your needs.



Learn More: https://www.krostcpas.com/

