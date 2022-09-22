News: United Diversity Business Summit Provides Full Day of Discussion on Key Issues Relating to Diversity, Inclusion | CitizenWire

Hundreds Attend Second-Annual Conference at Scottsdale Center for the Arts

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. /CitizenWire/ -- The second-annual United Diversity Business Summit last week brought together hundreds of local business and community leaders for insightful and important discussion of issues related to diversity and inclusion, Thinkzilla Consulting Group announced today.



More than two dozen speakers provided their thoughts on key issues in both panel discussions and individual presentations that included "Overcoming Barriers to Entry & Promoting Statewide Economic Growth," "Moving from Transactional to Transformational," "Increasing Visibility in Underrepresented Demographics" and "Diversity in Progress: Strides Made to Date and Work Moving Forward," to name just a few.



Keynote sessions were complemented by breakout sessions on two tracks, one for corporate and one for entrepreneurs, providing even more information for the attendees.



"We are so pleased with the important dialogue that was created as part of this year's United Diversity Business Summit," said Dr. Velma Trayham, CEO of ThinkZilla Consulting Group, which produced the summit in partnership with the City of Scottsdale. "We are grateful to everyone who attended the event, the many great speakers and panelists we had and all of the sponsors and community partners that made the event happen."



The 2022 United Diversity Business Summit was held on September 14 at the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts Center with the theme of "Enhancing the Entrepreneurial Ecosystem through Diversity, Community and Innovation." It was free for attendees.



Taniqua Broughton, Executive Director of the State of Black Arizona, said the conference was an important event for discussion of diversity particularly considering the findings of the organization's 2022 study.



Broughton said it's not about helping one group at the expense of others, "But we must continue our fight to make intentional, target[ed] investments of political, social and business capital to aid in our priorities of building a better ecosystem for Black-owned businesses and entrepreneurs. It is a matter of good business, which creates a greater opportunity for all Arizonans."



A link to view the entire programming can be found on the City of Scottsdale, YouTube page https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RkuaheoOhjU



The event's sponsors included Fry's Food Stores, Salt River Project, Blaylock Van, Country Financial, Arizona Commerce Authority, and the Arizona State University Office of Economic Development. Community Partners included the Black Chamber of Arizona, Base Arizona, Maricopa Community Colleges, Greater Phoenix Urban League Young Professionals, and Associated Minority Contractors of Arizona.



The United Diversity Business Summit offers corporations and governmental entities the opportunity to reach hundreds of business owners during the event and through pre-and post-event marketing. Planning for the 2023 conference is now underway, with details to be shared at www.UnitedDiversityBusinessSummit.com.



About Thinkzilla Consulting Group:



ThinkZILLA is one of the country's fastest-growing DE&I Consulting, digital engagement, and program management firms. Making brands more relevant, ThinkZILLA builds meaningful connections between brands and consumers. For more information on ThinkZILLA or to schedule a consultation, please visit https://thinkzillaconsulting.com/.



About the City of Scottsdale:



Scottsdale is one of the state's leading job centers, with a diverse economy built on medical research, high-tech innovation, tourism, and corporate headquarters. Scottsdale is home to nearly 18,000 businesses supplying over 150,000 jobs. The high-tech innovation center SkySong, located just a few miles from Downtown, is designed to help companies grow through a unique partnership with nearby Arizona State University. For more information, visit https://www.choosescottsdale.com/.



Learn More: https://thinkzillaconsulting.com/

