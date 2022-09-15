News: San Antonio Board of REALTORS® implements Down Payment Resource to raise Realtor and homebuyer awareness of down payment assistance programs | CitizenWire

Eligible SABOR MLS listings qualify for an average of $16,000 in homebuyer assistance

ATLANTA, Ga. /CitizenWire/ -- The San Antonio Board of REALTORS® (SABOR) today announced that it has partnered with Down Payment Resource (DPR) to provide its approximately 16,000 multiple listing service (MLS) subscribers with access to DPR's toolset that helps real estate agents connect clients with programs that can help save on down payments and closing costs.



SABOR is a primary resource homebuyers and sellers in the San Antonio area use to search and list local property listings and connect with a REALTOR®. SABOR's partnership with DPR will enable its REALTOR® members and MLS subscribers to identify SABOR listings that are eligible for homebuyer and down payment assistance (DPA) programs funded at the state, local and national level.



DPR reports that almost 86% of SABOR's property inventory is eligible for one or more of the 64 total homebuyer assistance programs in the Greater San Antonio area. Assistance amounts range from $5,000 to $30,000 and can be used by homebuyers that earn as much as $104,000 per year toward homes priced up to $647,000, though income and price limits are even higher in certain targeted areas. On average, homes in SABOR's service region are eligible for roughly $16,000.



"SABOR members have long been champions of the San Antonio community, and we are dedicated to helping homebuyers access safe and sustainable homeownership," said SABOR CEO Gilbert Gonzalez. "Our partnership with DPR will help our real estate members better serve their clients by shedding light on the ample homebuyer assistance programs available in our region. SABOR looks forward to further supporting homeownership in San Antonio with DPR's support and user-friendly digital tools."



"San Antonio is one of the least affordable U.S. cities for renters, which is why it is so important for residents to be connected with resources like down payment assistance to make the leap from renter to homeowner," said Rob Chrane, CEO of DPR. "We are proud to share our comprehensive database of homebuyer assistance programs - including down payment assistance, grants, affordable first mortgages and more - to help SABOR members better serve their communities with the financial resources that help make homeownership achievable."



About Down Payment Resource:



Down Payment Resource (DPR) is a nationwide database of down payment assistance and affordable lending programs. The company tracks funding status, eligibility rules, benefits and more for approximately 2,200 programs in 11 categories. Its award winning technology helps the housing industry connect more homebuyers to the down payment help they need. DPR has been recognized by Inman News as "Most Innovative New Technology" and the HousingWire Tech100™. DPR is licensed to Multiple Listing Services, Realtor Associations, lenders and housing counselors across the country. DPR's subscription based service, Down Payment Connect, helps agents and loan officers match buyers to available programs. For more information, please visit DownPaymentResource.com and on Twitter at @DwnPmtResource .



About SABOR:



The San Antonio Board of REALTORS® is your primary resource when it comes to finding a REALTOR® and buying and selling in the San Antonio area. It is the largest professional trade association in San Antonio and represents over 15,000 REALTOR® members. SABOR's membership services ten counties including Bexar, Atascosa, Frio, Karnes, Kendall, LaSalle, McMullen, Medina, Uvalde, and Wilson. SABOR is one of over 1,200 local boards and 54 state and territory organizations of REALTORS® nationwide that make up the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR).



Learn More: https://www.downpaymentresource.com/

