News: FormFree raises $55,000 for the American Red Cross of Northeast Georgia at its third annual Heroes Golf Classic | CitizenWire

Proceeds from the charity tournament will support blood drives, disaster relief, emergency preparedness trainings and life-saving services

ATHENS, Ga. /CitizenWire/ -- FormFree® today announced that it raised $54,705 to benefit the Northeast Georgia chapter of the American Red Cross at its annual Heroes Golf Classic charity golf tournament. Now in its third year, the September 9 event brought together volunteers and 84 at the Lanier Islands Legacy Golf Course in Buford, Georgia to raise funds for local blood drives, humanitarian aid and educational programs.



The American Red Cross of Northeast Georgia is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides direct service to 23 Georgia counties by supporting the collection, testing and distribution of blood and blood components in the region, providing emergency resources for military families, facilitating lifesaving training and helping communities impacted by disasters.



FormFree Founder and CEO Brent Chandler joined the organization's board of directors in 2017, and FormFree was named the chapter's 2021 Corporate Blood Sponsor of the Year.



"I truly believe that giving is the highest form of living, so it is with great joy that FormFree gives back to the local community through the American Red Cross of Northeast Georgia," said Chandler. "Thank you to all the FormFree friends who gave time and funds by volunteering, sponsoring and playing in the 2022 Heroes Golf Classic. By giving back to those in need, we all gained purpose through service. There is nothing more valuable than that."



"The Heroes Golf Classic is FormFree's largest annual fundraiser for the American Red Cross of Northeast Georgia, but FormFree's contributions are not limited to this event. FormFree champions our mission year-round through in-office blood drives and employee volunteer work," said Marlon Trone, executive director of the American Red Cross of Northeast Georgia. "The $55,000 raised at this year's Heroes Golf Classic goes to show how our partnership with FormFree broadens our ability to serve military families and those affected by disasters in the Northeast Georgia region and beyond."



FormFree is grateful to the following corporate sponsors for their generous support of the 2022 Heroes Golf Classic:



* Wells Fargo



* MCT



* Ameris Bank



* HomeScout



* Lenders One



* DepthPR



* Gateway Compliance



* Northpointe Bank



* Synovus Bank



* MX



As the industry's go-to provider for direct-source VOA and VOI/E data, FormFree helps lenders understand credit risk like never before. Our patented AccountChek® and Passport® products open doors to more inclusive credit decisioning by revealing each customer's true ability to pay (ATP®). We have completed over $3 trillion in loan verifications that help lenders lower operating costs while improving the borrower experience.



