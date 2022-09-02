News: INC. 5000 Ranks MCT® On Its 2022 Fastest Growing Private Companies List For 11th Time | CitizenWire

SAN DIEGO, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Mortgage Capital Trading, Inc. (MCT®), a leading mortgage hedge advisory and secondary marketing software firm, announced that Inc. 5000 named MCT to its 2022 list of winners for the nation's fastest-growing private companies. MCT ranked number 4713 with three-year sales growth of 90% percent. This is the second year in a row that MCT made Inc. 5000's list and the company's 11th year making the list since its inception.



The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.



"MCT is delighted to be recognized, once again, as one of the most successful independent, small, and midsized businesses in America," said Curtis Richins, President and CEO of MCT. "It is our 11th time winning this prestigious award in nearly as many years, and all the credit should be attributed to our dedicated, intelligent, and caring team members who go above-and-beyond each day for our clients. They embody MCT's tag line as 'your trusted capital markets partner.' We are also grateful that mortgage lenders of all sizes and an ever-growing cohort of investors have selected MCT as their secondary partner."



"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "We're thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."



Not only have the companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 been highly competitive within their respective markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given the unprecedented challenges these past few years. Among the 5,000 companies honored in 2022, the average median three-year growth rate was 230%, and the total revenue was $317.6 billion. Together, those companies added more than 1,179,282 jobs over the past three years.



About MCT:



Founded in 2001, Mortgage Capital Trading, Inc. (MCT) has grown from a boutique mortgage pipeline hedging firm into the industry's leading provider of fully integrated capital markets services and technology. MCT offers an array of best-in-class services and software covering mortgage pipeline hedging, best execution loan sales, outsourced lock desk solutions, MSR portfolio valuations, business intelligence analytics, mark to market services, and an award-winning comprehensive capital markets software platform called MCTlive! MCT supports independent mortgage bankers, depositories, credit unions, warehouse lenders, and correspondent investors of all sizes.



Headquartered in San Diego, California, MCT also has offices in Philadelphia, Healdsburg, and San Antonio. MCT is well known for its team of capital markets experts and senior traders who continue to provide the boutique-style hands-on engagement clients love.



For more information, visit https://mct-trading.com/ or call (619) 543-5111.



Inc. 5000 Methodology:



Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine's September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

Learn More: https://mct-trading.com/

