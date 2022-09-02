News: Modern Foot & Ankle Opens New Clinic, Offers Evening Hours In Wesley Chapel | CitizenWire

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- Modern Foot & Ankle is moving on up-to Wesley Chapel. Today the Central Florida podiatric group expands further into Pasco County by launching its eleventh clinic.



Ryan Haaksma, DPM, relocated from Chicago to bring his medical expertise to the group's newest location. He says he is excited to trade in the snow for a warm climate and friendly faces.



"Wesley Chapel is a rapidly growing community with a large family presence," said Dr. Haaksma. "There are a lot of outdoor activities. It's a challenging but rewarding opportunity to use the techniques I've learned to keep everyone walking pain-free."



Dr. Haaksma trained at one of the top orthopedic systems in the Midwest and under some of the most respected foot and ankle surgeons in the country at Rush University Medical Center. There, he learned a wide range of advanced options for conservative treatment and surgical intervention.



Now, by joining Modern Foot & Ankle, Dr. Haaksma has the support to deliver the highest quality care.



"Modern Foot & Ankle provides the infrastructure to allow me to practice with the most up-to-date technology to treat patients efficiently and obtain the best outcomes," he said.



From an early age, Dr. Haaksma knew he wanted to be in medicine. One of his first jobs was as a podiatric assistant.



"At the podiatry office I worked at, I had some wonderful mentors who took me under their wing," he said. "With their guidance, I realized how rewarding and beneficial a career in podiatry could be."



Dr. Haaksma says it's a great feeling of accomplishment to have worked his way from the bottom to the top.



"Besides my beautiful family, it is what I'm most proud of," he added.



The clinic is located in the plaza at 5841 Argerian Dr. in Wesley Chapel. Dr. Haasma offers evening hours because he believes creating an experience based on convenience and ease is a key component of a patient-centric approach, in addition to a welcoming demeanor.



"My greatest strength is listening to my patients and working together to come up with a treatment plan that works best for their goals," he said. "The most rewarding part of being a podiatrist is meeting a patient who's seen multiple providers without ideal results and being able to provide them with the results they've been wanting for years."



Patients who would like to schedule an appointment with Dr. Haaksma can book online at book.mfahealth.com or call 1-844-MODERN9.



About Modern Foot & Ankle(r)



Through Big-City Technology. Small-Town Care.(r) Modern Foot & Ankle is reshaping the patient experience and curating a progressive model for podiatric healthcare. Our physicians provide comprehensive medical and surgical solutions for foot and ankle conditions in clinics across Central Florida. With 24/7 online booking and check-in, extended office hours, advanced on-site equipment, and cutting-edge treatment options, Modern Foot & Ankle serves patients efficiently, comfortably, and on their schedule. For more information, visit ModernFootAnkle.com.



