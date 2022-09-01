News: Spodak Dental Group Earns Nationwide Invisalign® Provider’s Highest Honor, VIP: Diamond Plus | CitizenWire

The Group continues to be a leader in the revolutionary teeth-straightening method

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- Spodak Dental Group has been named a VIP: Diamond Plus Provider of Invisalign® for 2022, which is the highest honor on the Invisalign® provider rankings.



There are only about 30 general dentists in North America who have earned the VIP: Diamond Plus distinction, and this elite designation is rewarded to those practitioners who provide unparalleled results in terms of treating patients with the best braces alternative system in the world. There are more than 40,000 Invisalign providers in the United States, but only less than 1% of those perform well enough to be named a VIP: Diamond Plus provider.



"It's an amazing honor to earn this coveted distinction, but we are more so excited for our family of patients and partnering with them on their smile journey. We are proud to be able to provide unparalleled dental care and help them achieve the straight and healthy smile of their dreams, all by offering this comfortable, proven and effective teeth-straightening method," said Dr. Craig Spodak, general dentist at Spodak Dental Group.



VIP: Diamond Plus status is the Top 1% status that an Invisalign Provider can earn, as it requires that an office completes 200 cases every six months. The accreditation comes from Invisalign, and it gives a clear indication of an office's experience and expertise working with the Invisalign system. To date, the Spodak Dental Group team has successfully treated more than 2,300 patients.



Spodak Dental Group is the only general dental office to earn the VIP: Diamond Plus status in Palm Beach, Broward and Martin Counties. The team of dentists conveniently offers current and future new patients both Invisalign® Adult and Teen treatments, and provides virtual appointments for those patients who wish to avoid in-office appointments.



Invisalign® effectively treats a wide variety of cases, including crowding, spacing, crossbite, overbite and underbite, and consists of smooth, comfortable plastic aligners instead of sharp metal, reducing irritation on your teeth and gums.



In addition to being a VIP: Diamond Plus Provider, the Spodak Dental Group uses the iTero® Digital Scanning System to provide great quality of care and comfort for their patients. The System eliminates the need for messy putty in the patient's mouth by creating a 3-D digital impression of his/her teeth. The System offers a faster and more comfortable experience with more accurate results, which delivers a more precise fit for the Invisalign® aligners.



Spodak Dental Group is currently helping patients begin their Invisalign® treatment for $0 down and $243 per month for 24 months, interest free. Average treatment time at the Spodak Dental Group is 10 months for adults, which is significantly less than traditional metal braces, in addition to being less expensive than braces.



The Spodak Dental Group, a 2017 Inc. 5000 honoree, has evolved to become South Florida's premier, comprehensive dental facility, and comprises a world-class association of dental professionals poised to provide full-service dental care second-to-none in both scope and skill. The Spodak Dental Group team includes General and Restorative Dentists, Endodontists, Periodontists, Board Certified Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, Master Ceramic Artists and Anesthesiologists, as well as one of the nation's only in-office dental labs.



Spodak Dental Group is located at 3911 W. Atlantic Ave. Call or text (561) 303-2413 or visit https://www.SpodakDental.com/ for more information or to schedule a virtual or in-office appointment.



