News: Buchholz Paint & Autobody now approved as a Porsche Approved Collision Center | CitizenWire

GAINESVILLE, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- BUCHHOLZ PAINT AND AUTOBODY of GAINESVILLE is now an approved Porsche collision center, which ensures customers that their collision repairs will adhere to the latest industry quality and safety standards. This new certification guarantees that collision repairs will be performed according to Porsche's repair protocol by a properly trained and qualified technician, using the correct tools and equipment for the job.



A Porsche isn't just transportation. You can't be casual about a Porsche. A luxury car deserves the best treatment and highly qualified experts to look after it - especially after an accident.



"At Buchholz Paint & Autobody, we understand that you want to return to the exquisite driving experience offered by your Porsche as soon as possible," said Brad Buchholz. "That's why we ensure all of our technicians are fully trained and certified to repair luxury vehicles like yours. It's part of our commitment to offer the best service possible to our customers. Our auto body shop in Gainesville can provide you with a written estimate that will detail the repair recommendations to restore your Porsche to a like-new condition."



Buchholz Paint & Autobody is the leading auto body repair center serving Northern Florida. With hundreds of 5-star ratings on Google, we continue to exceed expectations with our quality workmanship, professional technicians, and excellent customer service. Our shop is certified "Gold Class" by I-CAR, which is the highest rating a business can achieve in regards to training in the collision repair industry. We ensure each of our technicians have the up-to-date knowledge and skills they need to expertly repair luxury vehicles, so you can feel confident leaving your beloved Porsche vehicle in our hands.



This approval by Porsche adds to the group of manufacturers who have approved certification of Buchholz Paint & Autobody, currently approved by Audi, BMW, Mercedes Benz, Tesla, Honda, Acura, Nissan, Infiniti, Alfa Romeo, Ford, GM, Fiat/Chrysler, Kia, Hyundai, Subaru and Nissan GTR.



Buchholz Paint and Autobody, 4340 NE 49th Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32609; Phone: 352-373-5482, Fax: 352-373-8366.



Learn more at: https://buchholzpaintandautobody.com/



