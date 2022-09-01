News: Paragon Insurance Holdings Announces Acquisition of Reel Media, Further Expanding Firm’s Reach into Global Specialty Marketplace | CitizenWire

AVON, Conn. /CitizenWire/ -- Paragon Insurance Holdings, LLC, in its continuing bid to diversify and expand into the global specialty markets, today announces the acquisition of Reel Media, LLC, a leading provider of insurance solutions for the broader entertainment and sports industries.



"We're excited about the opportunity to partner with Reel Media and their key trading relationships," Ron Ganiats, CEO, and co-founder of Paragon, said. "Marc Idelson and his team have built the market leading MGA in the film/TV and studio niche by attracting great talent and partnering with Allianz (AGCS), the leading carrier in global entertainment markets. Moreover, by harnessing their underwriting expertise, distribution network, and carrier and reinsurance relationships, to write E&S excess casualty, shell and touring, contingency, and motorsports business, Reel Media has done a great job of diversifying their business."



Reel Media is strategically aligned with deep and longstanding carrier and reinsurance relationships that includes Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty (AGCS), Munich Re, HDI Global Specialty SE and Sutton National, among others. These markets have supported Reel Media for many years and bring stability to the entertainment industry, which was validated during the loss cycle attributed to the pandemic.



"This is a great moment for Reel Media, our staff and our partners" Marc Idelson, CEO, and founder of Reel Media, said. "Paragon's business strategy and commitments to attracting and partnering with great talent, distribution, and carrier and reinsurance partners resonated with us. Their operational and analytic capabilities will also drive business efficiencies and improvements for Reel Media and deliver value to our clients and partners."



About Reel Media:



Reel Media LLC is an entertainment, film, television, sports, motorsports, and leisure Managing General Agent with offices located in California, Massachusetts, and Toronto. Reel Media offers innovative and competitive commercial insurance products representing strategic alliances with both admitted and surplus lines markets.



About Paragon:



Paragon Insurance Holdings, LLC, a Galway Holdings company formed in 2014, writes all commercial lines of insurance across more than 20 programs. Paragon's industry-specific and general underwriting facilities offer insureds, retail agents, carriers, reinsurers and service providers unique product, service, capability, and results.



Learn more: https://www.paragoninsgroup.com/.



