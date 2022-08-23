News: Fontana Mazda hosts a Labor Day Celebration including complimentary, incredible food from TK Burgers, a raffle for gas gift cards and a car show | CitizenWire

Grab the family, kids, friends and all the car enthusiasts you know and head down to the show

FONTANA, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Labor Day weekend festivities in Fontana, located between Rancho Cucamonga and San Bernardino, include Fontana Mazda's free Labor Day Celebration. As a local Mazda dealer, Fontana Mazda cares about its community and is providing free food from TK Burgers for everyone, a raffle and a car show. There will also be a food drive. The "Hunger Can Eat Our Dust" celebration starts at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 2 and ends at 3 p.m. Everyone is welcome to join the fun and participate in family fun activities.



Come down and test drive the newly launched Mazda CX-50, an intuitive crossover with a luxurious and comfortable interior that tops out when loaded with the Premium Plus trim package. The CX-50 offers a choice of a non-turbo engine or a more powerful turbocharged engine. Both models are equipped with six-speed automatic transmissions and all the perks that support Mazda's reputation for delivering "fun-to-drive" vehicles. The CX-50 may be compact, but there's no lack of space, providing room for five people over two rows of seats. The CX-50 is the first of its kind modeled after the CX-5 and CX-30 crossovers, with standard features such as a panoramic sunroof, leather upholstery, heated front seats and an ample, 10.3-inch information and entertainment display that seamlessly connects to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.



And, while enjoying a juicy TK burger, served between 12 p.m. and 1:30 p.m., remember to check out these other activities.



* Car Show with trophies awarded at 2:30 p.m.



* A raffle for three $500 gas gift cards (must be present to win)



* And a food drive in collaboration with Citylink



Everyone at Fontana Mazda had a blast at their first Labor Day Celebration, and as General Manager Jason Curnyn said, "We had such a great time doing this the last time, we decided to keep this thing going! Listen, we have loved our time being in the heart of Fontana and we just want to be able to show the town a good time."



Fontana Mazda offers a large inventory of new and used vehicles serving customers online and in person. From vehicle specials and discounts, service and parts and some of the best financing options available, Fontana Mazda has established itself as a preferred dealer in Southern California's Inland Empire. Spend your Friday this Labor Day weekend with the folks at Fontana Mazda, have some fun, and test drive the new Mazda CX-50. You may even win one of three $500 gas gift cards or bring your own Mazda vehicle and enter for a chance to show off your ride and win a trophy.



Learn more at: https://www.fontanamazda.com/



