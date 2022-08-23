News: RMA Hired by Haines City for CRA Professional Consulting Services | CitizenWire

Firm to Execute CRA 5-Year Strategic Implementation and Financing Plan for Central Florida City

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- The award-winning economic development firm, RMA (rma.us.com), is proud to announce the firm has been hired by Haines City, Florida for professional consulting services to help execute the CRA 5-Year Strategic Implementation and Financing Plan. The plan will focus on key areas of the CRA, including Downtown, the Lake Eva Community Center and redevelopment within the East and Oakland Neighborhoods.



"We are honored to be working with the leadership of Haines City," said Allison Justice, RMA Senior Associate. "Our team will be utilizing the current redevelopment plans to focus on several target projects within the CRA to enhance the tax base and quality of life in the city."



Located in Polk County, in the heart of the state, Haines City is twenty-five miles inland from the Tampa Bay area and is a popular destination for both family and retirement residences.



The goal of the plan is to increase the tax base by implementing projects that will offer the most positive impact. By defining the investment plan, the CRA is better positioned to market and promote the area, leading to business attraction and redevelopment. The Financing Plan provides the associated funding sources while creating a transparent financial document that clearly demonstrates the investments the CRA intends to make year after year.



About RMA:



Founded in 2009 by Kim Briesemeister and Chris Brown, RMA is comprised of a phenomenal team of leading experts in economic development, real estate for governments, marketing, urban design, and financial analysis. RMA, headquartered in Pompano Beach, Florida is a highly experienced, full-service economic redevelopment consulting and management firm, specializing in revitalizing core areas and corridors for cities, counties, and special districts nationwide. The co-founders are also the authors of one of the definitive books about city redevelopment, "Reinventing Your City: 8 Steps to Turn Your City Around."



Learn More: https://rma.us.com/

