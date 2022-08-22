News: Blaylock Van Partners to Support 2nd Annual United Diversity Business Summit | CitizenWire

Diversity, Community and Innovation September 14th, Scottsdale Arizona

PHOENIX, Ariz. /CitizenWire/ -- Blaylock Van, LLC, the nation's longest continuously operating Black-owned investment bank, will serve as a sponsorship partner for the 2nd annual United Diversity Business Summit, Presented by Thinkzilla Consulting Group & The City of Scottsdale. The Sept. 14 summit will convene diverse business leaders and entrepreneurs across Arizona.



The annual summit is a critical part of the work to accelerate DEI progress; each person's new tools, connections, and understanding will be taken and transformed into action. Whether that is a conversion, a commitment to action, a policy change, a new community partnership, etc., the need to carry the energy, information, and momentum forward is essential to driving equity and inclusion.



Certified as a Minority Business Enterprise by the State of New York, Wisconsin, the City of New York, and the National Minority Supplier Development Council, Blaylock Van is 81 percent Black-owned. It recently established a formal training program as part of its DEI initiatives. It serves corporations, municipalities, investment managers, and pension funds with a diverse employee base committed to working beyond financial services.



"We are honored to again have the support of an organization that threads diversity and inclusivity into everything it does," said summit's founder and CEO of Thinkzilla Consulting, Dr. Velma Trayham. "Blaylock Van has an incredible history. We are thrilled that Eric Standifer will share some secrets to their ongoing success with diversity, inclusivity, and equity in the investment world."



"As the oldest Black-owned investment bank in the country, we have a unique perspective on diversity best practices," Standifer added. "I look forward to sharing some of our challenges, opportunities, and insights on making decisions and taking actions that truly incorporate diverse perspectives."



The 2022 United Diversity Business Summit will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts Center with the theme of "Enhancing the Entrepreneurial Ecosystem through Diversity, Community and Innovation." It is free for attendees.



Attendees will learn from more than 25 keynote experts on innovative approaches and best practices to improve economic diversity outcomes for organizations and entrepreneurs. The summit will host two tracks: Track 1 is designed for public and private companies seeking to increase diversity outcomes, and Track 2 incorporates business development programs to attract and grow the minority small business community. Workshop topics will include using disruption to advance business strategy, entrepreneurship 101, supplier diversity, inclusive decision-making, overcoming financial challenges, and more.



In addition to Standifer, speakers for the 2022 summit include David Ortega, Mayor of Scottsdale; Dr. Velma Trayham, CEO of Thinkzilla; Jackie Johnson, Diversity Director for the City of Scottsdale; Rob Millar, Economic Development Director for the City of Scottsdale; Art Hamilton, founder of the Art Hamilton Group; Danny Seiden, President, and CEO of the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Cloves Campbell, co-publisher of the Arizona Informant and more to be announced.



Other Event Sponsors Include SRP (Salt River Project), ASU Office of Economic Development, Country Financial, Fry's Food Stores, and Truist Bank.



Registration is now available at https://uniteddiversitybusinesssummit.com/



About Blaylock Van, LLC:



Blaylock Van, LLC (BV) is the oldest and continuously operating Black-owned investment bank in the United States, providing personalized services for clients across the country. Clients include corporations, municipalities, investment managers, pension funds, and family offices.



The Firm's headquarters are in New York City, with offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Miami, and Oakland, Calif. For more information, please visit https://brv-llc.com/.



Learn More: https://brv-llc.com/

