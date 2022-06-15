News: Here’s the Scoop! Humphry Slocombe and Domaine Carneros Team Up Once Again for Rosé Inspired Ice Cream Flavor | CitizenWire

Renowned Napa Valley Winery and Small Batch Ice Cream Present the Perfect Summer Treat

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Just in time for Rosé season, San Francisco small-batch ice cream brand Humphry Slocombe - known for its imaginative ingredient-driven flavors - has partnered with the Napa Valley's first name in top quality sparkling wine, Domaine Carneros, to revisit its smash hit "Rosé All Day" flavor, this time as a dairy-based ice cream.



This year's iteration of "Rosé All Day" is a deliciously refreshing Rosé ice cream made with Domaine Carneros 2018 Brut Rosé and a hint of lemon. This boozy ice cream is the perfect complement to backyard cookouts, afternoons by the pool or beach, or anywhere you want to have #RoséAllDay this summer.



Humphry Slocombe Co-Founder and Chef Jake Godby says, "Pink bubbles make everything better, and 'Rosé All Day' is like summer in a cup or cone."



"We love this really delightful interpretation of our Brut Rosé, and we know our diehard rosé fans, and rosé newbies alike, will go crazy for it," commented Domaine Carneros' CEO, Remi Cohen.



The 2022 "Rosé All Day" ice cream is available the entire month of June for $11/pint at Humphry Slocombe's original scoop shop in the Mission District, as well as at their Ferry Building location and their locations in Oakland and Berkeley; in addition, the flavor is available as of June 2, 2022 via Goldbelly as part of a special 4-pack, offered for $94.95 (including tax and shipping; available while supplies last). The 4-pack includes two pints of the "Rosé All Day" flavor and two pints of Tahitian Vanilla.



Learn more: https://www.goldbelly.com/humphry-slocombe/rose-all-day-boozy-ice-cream-4-pints?ref=merchant



About Humphry Slocombe:



Known for its unique and creative flavors, Humphry Slocombe has established itself as a pioneering ice cream destination that sources local fruits, veggies, spices and booze for its one-of-a-kind inventions. Co-Founders Jake Godby (Chef) and Sean Vahey (Food & Beverage Manager) relied on their extensive culinary backgrounds to create never before seen, or tasted, flavors when they opened Humphry Slocombe in San Francisco in 2008. Recently named one of San Francisco's "Most Delicious Instagram Accounts" by 7X7 Magazine, Humphry Slocombe has been featured in The New York Times Magazine and Bon Appetit, along with several television appearances, such as the Food Network's "Top 5 Ice Creams in America."



Learn more: https://humphryslocombe.com/



About Domaine Carneros:



Founded in 1987 by the Taittinger family, and helmed by CEO and Remi Cohen, Domaine Carneros produces notable sparkling wine and Pinot Noir from California's Carneros appellation from six estate vineyards totaling close to 400 acres. The Domaine Carneros Château and Terrace are open to visitors for tasting flights and elevated experiences from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. by appointment daily.



For more information, please call 800.716.2788 or visit https://www.domainecarneros.com/.



SOCIAL: Humphry Slocombe



Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/humphryslocombe



Twitter | https://www.twitter.com/humphryslocombe



Facebook | https://www.facebook.com/humphryslocombe



SOCIAL: Domaine Carneros



Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/domainecarneros/



Twitter | https://www.twitter.com/domainecarneros



Facebook | https://www.facebook.com/DomaineCarnerosWinery



Learn More: https://www.domainecarneros.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2022 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.