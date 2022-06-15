News: John J. Patterson Joins Vanbridge, EPIC’s Financial Services Division | CitizenWire

Claims Management Background with Private Equity, Hedge Fund and Venture Capital Policyholders Adds Expert Guidance and Consultation

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants, a retail property and casualty insurance brokerage and employee benefits consultant, announced today that John J. Patterson has joined the firm as Managing Principal, Head of Claims with Vanbridge, its Financial Services division.



In his role within Vanbridge, Patterson will be dedicated to managing transactional and executive liability claims from notice to resolution, as well as advising throughout the broking process with respect to structuring of coverage, legal implications of agreement language, policy wording and diligence matters. Patterson's most recent role was that of Senior Vice President, Head of U.S. Financial Lines Claims at a leading transactional risk MGU. He also served as senior claims counsel at two large insurance carriers, where he managed D&O, E&O, and transactional risk claims on behalf of private equity, hedge fund and venture capital policyholders.



Earlier in his career, Patterson was an attorney representing a leading insurance carrier in all phases of D&O, E&O, and financial institution claims and associated coverage litigation. He is currently admitted in New York and Connecticut. Patterson will be based out of Vanbridge's New York office.



"We are excited to offer John's expertise and professionalism to our clients as we work together through all aspects of their transactional risk and executive liability placements," said Greylen Mardy, Managing Principal and Transactional Risk leader.



About Vanbridge, an EPIC Company:



Vanbridge is an insurance intermediary and program management firm that provides products and services at the intersection of the insurance, private equity, and hedge fund industries. Vanbridge focuses on alternative asset management, corporate and individual high net worth clients, solving risk related issues utilizing insurance and alternative capital. Vanbridge's unique structuring and plan design techniques support various client objectives including cost reductions and enhancements to investment strategies that strengthen long-term financial performance. https://www.vanbridge.com/.



About EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants:



EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants, a retail insurance brokerage, has more than 2,600 team members operating from offices across the U.S., providing Property and Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs, and Private Client solutions to clients. EPIC ranks among the top 15 retail insurance brokers in the U.S. https://www.epicbrokers.com/.



Learn More: https://www.epicbrokers.com/

